Setsebi se secha sa AI Robot Chemist se Fumana Mokhoa oa ho Hlahisa Oksijene ho Mars

An innovative AI-powered robot chemist developed by Chinese scientists has made a groundbreaking discovery that could potentially help sustain human life on Mars. By analyzing Martian meteorites, the robot chemist identified materials that can break down water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen. This significant finding, shared in the journal Nature Synthesis, brings us one step closer to the possibility of establishing an oxygen factory on Mars.

Unlike human researchers who would take approximately 2,000 years to uncover this breakthrough, the AI robot chemist completed the task in less than 5 hours using a combination of acid and alkali to dissolve and separate meteorite material. This efficient process showcases the advantage of leveraging AI technology in scientific research.

Dr. Jun Jiang, the lead study author from the University of Science and Technology of China, describes the robot chemist as having a “chemistry brain.” Equipped with a laser-based instrument called Libs, the robot chemist first analyzes the chemical composition of Martian ores. It then uses a built-in workstation to test the resulting metal compound, sending the collected data to its computational AI “brain” for processing.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this discovery is that the catalyst material tested was proven to steadily produce oxygen at the freezing temperature of -37°C (-34.6°F), which is the average temperature on Mars. With just 15 hours of solar irradiation, the AI chemist can generate a sufficient oxygen concentration for human survival.

Lipotso Tse Atisang ho Botsoa (FAQ)

How did the AI robot chemist discover the materials that can break down water into oxygen and hydrogen?

The AI robot chemist examined Martian meteorites and used a combination of acid and alkali to dissolve and separate meteorite material. Through this process, it discovered a chemical compound capable of decomposing water found in ice deposits on Mars.

How long did it take the robot chemist to complete the task?

The robot chemist was able to complete the water decomposition process in less than 5 hours. In comparison, it would take a human researcher approximately 2,000 years to achieve the same result.

What temperature was the catalyst material tested at?

The catalyst material was tested at a freezing temperature of -37°C (-34.6°F), which is the average temperature on Mars.

Can the AI robot chemist produce enough oxygen for human survival?

Yes, with just 15 hours of solar irradiation, the AI chemist can generate a sufficient oxygen concentration needed for human survival on Mars.

mehloling

– Original Article: [LabRoots](https://www.labroots.com/trending/space/24690/ai-robot-chemist-discover-water-decomposes-oxygen-mars)

– Journal Article: [Nature Synthesis](https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-95292-0)