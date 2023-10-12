Ho Shebella Molokong o Latelang Antennae e Ncha ea Array e Kholo haholo

National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) e senotse antennae ea seea-le-moea sa seea-le-moea bakeng sa moloko o tlang oa Very Large Array (ngVLA). Ho buloa ho ile ha etsahala sebokeng sa thuto se neng se tšoaretsoe Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences Leipzig, Jeremane.

Mohlala ona o na le sejana sa limithara tse 18 se entsoeng ka liphanele tsa aluminium tse 76. Moetso o ikhethang oa sejana o se lumella ho mamella maemo a feteletseng joalo ka liphetoho tsa mocheso, moea le matla a khoheli ha se ntse se boloka sebopeho sa sona se nepahetseng. E na le likotoana tse 724 tse kopantsoeng hammoho le likurufu tse 2,500 le boima ba lithane tse 43. Moralo o ka tsamaisoa habonolo le ho bokelloa libakeng tse fapaneng lefatšeng ka bophara.

Ho senoloa ho tla ka mor'a hore Associated Universities, Inc. (AUI) e fumane thuso ea $21 milione ho tsoa ho National Science Foundation (NSF) ho ntlafatsa moralo oa ngVLA. Ho feta moo, theknoloji ea antenna ea mtex, k'hamphani e tšehetsang mohlala ona, e amohetse thuso ea $ 1 milione ho tsoa ho New Mexico Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) bakeng sa nts'etsopele ea setsi se secha Albuquerque.

ngVLA e tla nkela sebaka sa hona joale sa Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) se Socorro, New Mexico. E tla ba le lijana tse 244, e 'ngoe le e' ngoe e le bolelele ba limithara tse 18, 'me e tla ba le maikutlo a 10 ho feta a pele ho eona. Kaho ea ngVLA e reretsoe ho qala ka 2026, ka litebello tsa pele tse reriloeng bakeng sa 2029 le ts'ebetso e felletseng ea mahlale ho qala ka 2035.

Lipakane tsa mantlha tsa mahlale tsa ngVLA li kenyelletsa ho ithuta ka li-exoplanet tse boholo ba Lefatše, bolepi ba linaleli le bonohe ba linaleli ba litsamaiso tsa exoplanetary, ho theha le ho iphetola ha lihlopha tsa linaleli tsa pele, li-pulsars tse bohareng ba galactic, le masoba a matšo a maholohali.

Jansky VLA, e tsejoang ka ponahalo ea eona filiming "Contact," e na le histori ea bohlokoa lipatlisisong tsa linaleli tsa seea-le-moea ho tloha ha e thehoa ka 1980. E kentse letsoho thutong ea lintho tse fapa-fapaneng tsa leholimo le liketsahalo, ho akarelletsa le leqhoa holim'a Mercury, botšo bo boholo ka ho fetisisa. masoba, li-microquasars, lireng tsa Einstein, ho phatloha ha gamma-ray, supernovae, le linaleli le lipolanete tse se nang palo bokahohleng bohle.

Mohloli: Universe Today