A Revolutionary Approach to Molecular Simulation: Introducing the FIREANN Model

Researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) have made a groundbreaking advancement in molecular simulation with the development of the universal field-induced recursively embedded atom neural network (FIREANN) model. This innovative machine learning (ML) model accurately captures the interactions between external fields and atomistic systems, revolutionizing the study of complex chemical, biological, and material systems at the microscopic level.

The key to atomic simulations lies in accurately representing high-dimensional potential energy surfaces (PESs). While atomistic ML models have been widely used in recent years for this purpose, they have been limited to describing isolated systems and fail to consider the interactions with external fields that can fundamentally alter the behavior of the system. This has prompted the need for a new ML model that specifically accounts for external fields.

Prof. Jiang’s research team devised an “all-in-one” approach to address this challenge. They treated the external field as virtual atoms and employed embedded atom densities (EADs) as descriptors of the atomic environment. Through the derivation of field-induced EAD (FI-EAD), which combines the field-dependent orbital and coordinate-based orbitals, the team successfully captured the nature of the interaction between the external field and the atomistic system, resulting in the development of the FIREANN model.

Where traditional ML models fall short, the FIREANN model excels. It accurately correlates the response properties of the system to external fields, such as dipole moment and polarizability, with the corresponding changes in potential energy. This breakthrough offers researchers an exceptional and efficient tool for conducting spectroscopy and dynamics simulations of complex systems under external fields.

The team conducted extensive dynamical simulations to verify the capabilities of the FIREANN model. Notably, they successfully simulated N-methylacetamide and liquid water under strong external electric fields, achieving remarkable accuracy and efficiency in their results. Additionally, for periodic systems, the FIREANN model overcomes the inherent multiple-value issue of polarization by training solely with atomic forces data.

This research fills a critical gap in the ML model landscape by providing an accurate representation of external fields. Its applications extend to fields encompassing chemistry, biology, and materials science, significantly advancing molecular simulations and opening doors to new discoveries.

Source: phys.org