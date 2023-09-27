Bophelo ba Motse

Ho Hatisa Lintho tsa Metal ho Nanoscale Ho Sebelisa Mokhoa o Mocha oa Tlhahiso ea Tlatsetso.

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 27, 2023
Ho Hatisa Lintho tsa Metal ho Nanoscale Ho Sebelisa Mokhoa o Mocha oa Tlhahiso ea Tlatsetso.

Scientists at Caltech have developed a new additive manufacturing (AM) technique for printing metal objects at the nanoscale. The hydrogel infusion-based technique allows printing objects as small as 150 nanometers, comparable to the size of a flu virus. The process involves creating a photosensitive hydrogel “cocktail” that is selectively hardened using a laser to form a 3D scaffold. The scaffold is then infused with a nickel-ion-containing solution, baked to burn off the hydrogel, and chemically treated to remove oxygen atoms, resulting in metal objects with intricate nanoscale structures.

What makes these nanoscale metal objects unique is the presence of defects and irregularities in their microstructure. Normally, such flaws would weaken a metal part at a larger scale. However, in the case of these nanoscale objects, the defects actually strengthen them. The presence of flaws prevents failure from propagating from one grain boundary to another, distributing the distortion more uniformly throughout the material and preventing sudden failure.

This new technique opens up possibilities for creating a wide range of useful components at the nanoscale, including catalysts, storage electrodes, and essential parts for sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. It is one of the first demonstrations of 3D printing of metal structures at the nanoscale.

The study was conducted by Caltech researchers Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, and Julia R. Greer, and the findings were published in the journal Nano Letters.

– Wenxin Zhang, Zhi Li, Ruoqi Dang, et al. Creating many useful components, such as catalysts for hydrogen, storage electrodes for carbon-free ammonia and other chemicals, and essential parts of devices such as sensors, microrobots, and heat exchangers. Nano Letters. DOI: 10.1021/acs.nanolett.3c02309

