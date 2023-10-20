Bo-rasaense ba Sibolla Letša le ka 'nang la E-ba Leretse ho Mars

Bo-rasaense ba fumane bopaki ba seo ba lumelang hore e kile ea e-ba letša la seretse Mars, e leng se ka fanang ka lintlha tsa bohlokoa ha ho batloa matšoao a bophelo bo fetileng lefatšeng. Boithuto bona bo ne bo shebane le Hydraotes Chaos, sebaka se nang le merusu ho Mars se nang le lithaba, li-crater le liphula. Bafuputsi ba ile ba hlahlobisisa litšoantšo tse nkiloeng ke NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter 'me ba fumana sebaka se bataletseng ka har'a Hydraotes Chaos se bonts'ang matšoao a seretse le seretse se bilohang ho tsoa ka tlase holimo.

Boithuto bona bo fana ka maikutlo a hore hoo e ka bang lilemo tse limilione tse likete tse 3.4 tse fetileng, tsamaiso ea metsi a metsi a Hydraotes Chaos e ile ea robeha, e leng se ileng sa baka likhohola tse matla tse ileng tsa beha seretse se seholo holim'a metsi. Setsi sena, ha se hlahlobisisoa ka hloko, se ka ba le li-biosignature tsa bophelo ba nakong e fetileng ho Mars. Bafuputsi ba lumela hore seretse se letšeng la seretse se bile teng lilemong tse libilione tse 1.1 tse fetileng, nako e telele ka mor'a hore metsi a ka tlas'a lefatše a Mars a nyamele 'me lefatše le se le se na moea.

Nakong e tlang, bo-rasaense ba na le tšepo ea ho batlisisa ka letša la khale la seretse ho fumana hore na Mars e ka 'na eaba ho ne ho ka lula teng neng le hore na bophelo bo ka ba teng neng. Setsi sa Lipatlisiso sa NASA sa Ames se ntse se etsa sesebelisoa se bitsoang EXCALIBR (Extractor for Chemical Analysis of Lipid Biomarkers in Regolith), se neng se ka sebelisoa ho lekola mafika bakeng sa li-biomarker, haholo-holo lipids. Ho na le menahano ea ho nka EXCALIBR morerong oa nakong e tlang oa NASA ho ea khoeling kapa Mars, 'me Hydraotes Chaos e le sebaka se ka bang teng bakeng sa sesebelisoa sena.

Patlisiso ena e fana ka leseli le lecha mabapi le monyetla oa hore Mars e kile ea boloka bophelo 'me e totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho hlahlobisisa le ho hlahloba sebaka sa Mars. E fana ka litebello tse khahlisang bakeng sa mesebetsi ea nako e tlang e batlang ho senola liphiri tsa Mars le matšoao a ka bang teng a bophelo bo fetileng.

