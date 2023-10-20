Litaemane tsa Boholo-holo tsa Superdeep li ile tsa Khantša Leseli ka Sebopeho sa Supercontinent

Sehlopha sa machaba sa litsebi se hlahlobile litaemane tsa khale tse tebileng tse tsoang merafong ea Brazil le Afrika Bophirimela, se fana ka leseli le lecha mabapi le tlhophiso, botsitso le motsamao oa li-supercontinent. Litaemane tsena, tse entsoeng pakeng tsa limilione tse 650 le 450 lilemong tse fetileng ka tlas'a Gondwana e kholo ka ho fetisisa, li fana ka kutloisiso ea bohlokoa ka ho iphetola ha lik'honthinente nakong ea pele ea bophelo bo rarahaneng Lefatšeng.
Litaemane, tse entseng limilione ho isa ho libilione tsa lilemo tse fetileng, li ka fana ka tlhahisoleseding mabapi le seaparo sa Lefatše. Ke e 'ngoe ea liminerale tse seng kae tse ka pholohang le ho tlaleha lipotoloho tsa khale tsa pōpo le ho timetsoa ha li-supercontinent. Tlhahlobo ea litaemane tsena tse tebileng haholo e senotse lits'ebetso tse neng li sa tsejoe pele le karolo ea tsona kholong ea li-supercontinent tse kang Gondwana.
Sehlopha sa litsebi, se etelletsoeng pele ke Dr. Suzette Timmerman oa Univesithi ea Bern e Switzerland, se ile sa ngola letsatsi la litaemane tse ileng tsa theha botebo ba tlas'a Gondwana. Ba ile ba fumana hore litaemane li ile tsa thehoa ha supercontinent e koahela Pole e ka Boroa pakeng tsa lilemo tse limilione tse 650 le 450 tse fetileng. Majoe a amohelang litaemane a ile a matlafala nakong ea ho etsoa ha daemane, a tsamaisa thepa ea mantle le litaemane, a kenya letsoho ka katleho kholong ea supercontinent ho tloha tlase.
Hoo e ka bang lilemo tse limilione tse 120 tse fetileng, Gondwana e ile ea qala ho arohana, e leng se ileng sa fella ka ho thehoa ha maoatle a kajeno a kang Atlantic. Litaemane, tse nang le li-inclusions tse qabeletsoeng tsa mafika a hostele, li ile tsa tlisoa holim'a Lefatše nakong ea ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang lilemong tse ka bang limilione tse 90 tse fetileng. Ho foqoha ha seretse se chesang ho etsahetse likarolong tsa kontinente ea Brazil le Afrika Bophirimela, tseo pele e neng e le karolo ea Gondwana.
Boithuto ba litaemane tsena tse tebileng haholo bo fane ka leseli mabapi le sebopeho le botsitso ba lik'honthinente, 'me qetellong se tlatselitse phetohong ea pele ea bophelo Lefatšeng. Nalane e rarahaneng ea litaemane tsena e bonts'a hore li tsamaile li otlolohile le tse tšekaletseng ka har'a Lefatše, li latela sebopeho le ho iphetola hoa ha supercontinent. Patlisiso ena e totobatsa karolo ea bohlokoa ea litaemane ho utloisisa kholo le motsamao oa lik'honthinente.
Liteko le litlhahlobo tsa ho kenyelletsoa ha litaemane li ntse li tsoela pele Univesithing ea Witwatersrand e Afrika Boroa, moo ho ntseng ho ntlafatsoa lab e ncha ea isotope le mekhoa. Patlisiso e ikemiselitse ho matlafatsa kutloisiso ea rona ea hore na lik'honthinente li fetoha joang le ho tsamaea, hammoho le bohlokoa ba tsona bakeng sa nts'etsopele le ts'ebetso ea bophelo lefatšeng.
