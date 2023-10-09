Artificial Intelligence e Thusa ho Asteroid Discovery le Thuto

Artificial intelligence (AI) is proving to be a valuable tool in the discovery and study of asteroids, and potentially in protecting Earth against potential threats. Researchers at the University of Washington recently published a study showcasing the effectiveness of an algorithm called HelioLinc3D in identifying a potentially hazardous asteroid. During testing in Hawaii, the algorithm successfully discovered Asteroid 2022 SF289, a sizable object measuring almost 600 feet wide, though it is not currently deemed dangerous.

In a separate development, NASA has highlighted the approach of Asteroid 2023 TL, which will make its closest approach to Earth today. This asteroid, one of the 1,298,148 discovered to date, will come within 3.1 million kilometers of Earth’s surface and is hurtling along at a speed of 50,124 kilometers per hour. While not considered a potentially hazardous object, it is approximately 140 feet wide, about the size of an aircraft.

Asteroid 2023 TL belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, named after the 1862 Apollo asteroid discovered by astronomer Karl Reinmuth. Interestingly, this will be Asteroid 2023 TL’s first-ever close approach to Earth. NASA does not expect it to come close to Earth in the foreseeable future.

Aside from their potential harm, asteroids also hold valuable resources and provide insights into the early solar system. Astronomer Istvan Szapudi from the University of Hawai’i Institute for Astronomy has proposed a method to mitigate climate change by tethering a space-based solar radiation management (SRM) shield or shade to an asteroid. This shield would help reduce the Sun’s intense rays by 1.7 percent, offering a potential solution to counteract climate change.

mehloling

– University of Washington study

- Setsi sa NASA sa Lithuto tsa Lintho tse Haufi le Lefatše

– Proposals by astronomer Istvan Szapudi from the University of Hawai’i Institute for Astronomy