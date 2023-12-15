Bafuputsi ba sebelisang lintlha tsa NASA's Perseverance rover ba sibollotse liphuputso tse ncha mabapi le ho thehoa ha Mars' Jezero Crater. Ho hlahlojoa ha sebaka sa crater floor le delta ka rover ho lumelletse bo-rasaense ho hlahisa kemiso e qaqileng ea histori ea crater.
Ho ea ka thuto, ho bile le linako tse tharo tse kholo ka mor'a hore metsi a qale ho phalla ka har'a mokoloko oa crater. Qalong, metsi a ne a tlisa lehlabathe le seretse, tse tšoanang le tikoloho ea Lefatše e tsejoang ka ho boloka bophelo ba fossilized. Sena se bonoe ke Perseverance sebakeng se bitsoang "Hogwallow Flats."
Ha nako e ntse e ea, letša la crater le ile la atoloha ho fihlela bophara ba limaele tse ka bang 22 le botebo ba limithara tse 100. Khōlo ena e ile ea theha likarolo tse 'maloa tsa sedimentary, tse re hopotsang tse fumanoang "Pinestand."
Nakong ea ho qetela, linōka tse nang le matla a mangata li ne li tsamaisa majoe a chitja a entsoeng ke metsi. Majoe ana a ile a fumanoa sebakeng se bitsoang "Castell Henllys."
Le hoja sepheo se ka sehloohong sa mosebetsi oa Peseverance e le bolepi ba linaleli le ho batla matšoao a bophelo ba likokoana-hloko tsa boholo-holo, rover e boetse e filoe mosebetsi oa ho khetholla jeoloji ea Mars le boemo ba leholimo bo fetileng. Ho feta moo, e ikemiselitse ho rala motheo bakeng sa tlhahlobo ea nakong e tlang ea batho ea Lefatše le Lefubelu.
Karolo e 'ngoe ea bohlokoa ea thomo ena e kenyelletsa ho bokella le ho boloka lefika la Martian le regolith, kapa lefika le robehileng le lerōle. Ho tsoela pele ho hlahloba lisampole tsena, litšebelisano tse latelang pakeng tsa NASA le European Space Agency (ESA) li reriloe. Lifofane tsa kamoso li tla romelloa Mars ho ea bokella lisampole tse tiisitsoeng ho tsoa holimo ebe li li khutlisetsa Lefatšeng.
Morero oa Mamello oa Mars 2020 ke karolo ea mokhoa o pharalletseng oa NASA ho ea ho Mars. Leano lena le kenyelletsa mesebetsi ea Artemis, e ikemiselitseng ho theha boteng bo tsitsitseng ba batho Khoeling pele ba fetela ho Mars.