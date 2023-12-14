Sebonela-hōle sa NASA sa Hubble se Hlōla Liqholotso 'me se Tsoela Pele Mosebetsi oa Eona

Kamora tšitiso e khuts'oane, NASA e phatlalalitse hore Hubble Space Telescope e khutletse tšebetsong. Ka mor'a mathata ka e 'ngoe ea gyros ea eona, sebonela-hōle se ile sa behoa sebakeng se sireletsehileng ka la 19 November. Leha ho le joalo, ka mor'a ho hlaphoheloa tabeng ea pele, bothata ba gyro bo ile ba boela ba hlaha ka makhetlo a mangata, ba etsa hore ts'ebetso ea saense e emisoe ka nakoana.
Sehlopha se inehetseng sa baenjiniere ba NASA se sebelitse ka mafolofolo ho rarolla le ho rarolla bothata ba gyro. Maiteko a bone a ile a nna le matswela, mme Hubble Space Telescope jaanong e simolotse ditiro tsa yone tsa saense gape. Sefofane se sebetsa ka bophelo bo botle, 'me li-gyros tsa sona tse tharo li sebetsa hantle.
Li-gyros li bapala karolo ea bohlokoa tataisong ea sebonela-hōle le tsamaisong ea sepheo, hammoho le li-Sensors tsa Tataiso e Ntle le Mabili a Reaction. Le hoja Hubble e bile le mathata a amanang le gyro nakong e fetileng, sehlopha sa Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) se pakile tsebo ea bona ea ho boloka le ho hlōla litšitiso tsena.
E qalile ka 1990 ka li-gyros tse tšeletseng, Hubble e ile ea lokisoa ka 2009, e nkela gyros ea pele sebaka ka tse tšeletseng tse ncha. Ka bomalimabe, tse tharo tsa li-gyros tsena li se li hlōlehile, li siea sebonela-hōle se itšetlehile ka tse tharo tse setseng. Leha mesebetsi ea ho sebeletsa Hubble e se e sa khonehe, NASA e lebelletse hore gyros ea hajoale e tla lula e sebetsa ho fihlela bo-2030.
Le hoja litaba tsa morao-rao tsa gyro tsa Hubble li amme kemiso ea eona 'me tsa emisa ka nakoana litebello tse itseng, sehlopha sa Hubble se na le tšepo ea ho qalella ha merero ea bohlokoa ea lipatlisiso. Thelesekoupo e bile ketsahalo ea bohlokoahali sechabeng sa mahlale, e fetolang kutloisiso ea rona ea bokahohle.
Le hoja ka linako tse ling ho ka 'na ha hlaha mathata ha Hubble e atamela litebello tsa eona tsa ho qetela, baenjiniere ba inehetseng le litsebi tsa linaleli ba tsoela pele ho bontša bohlale ba bona ba ho boloka sebonela-hōle se sebetsa. Re ka lebella ho bona litšoantšo tse hlasimollang le tse sibollotsoeng ho tloha Hubble lilemong tse tlang.