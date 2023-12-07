Phetoho ea Tlelaemete le Likokoana-hloko: Thuto e Ncha e Senola Likhase tse Fetohang tsa Greenhouse Maoatleng

Phuputso ea morao-rao e entsoeng ke bo-rasaense Univesithing ea Sechaba ea Incheon e fane ka leseli mabapi le phello ea phetoho ea boemo ba leholimo ho likokoana-hloko tsa leoatleng le phetoho e latelang ea likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše maoatleng. Liphuputso tsa phuputso ena li tlatsetsa kutloisisong e betere ea ho teba ha phetoho ea maemo a leholimo le bohlokoa ba mehloli ea maoatle.
Lintho tse susumetsang phetoho ea maemo a leholimo tse kang ho futhumala ha maoatle, acidification, deoxygenation, le nitrogen-deposition li na le liphello tse kotsi ho bongata bo fokolang ba likokoana-hloko maoatleng. Liphetoho tsena li senya tikoloho ea likokoana-hloko tsa leoatleng, tse bapalang karolo ea bohlokoa tlhahisong ea likhase tse futhumatsang lefatše joalo ka nitrous oxide (N2O) le methane (CH4).
Sehlopha sa lipatlisiso, se etelletsoeng pele ke Moprofesa Il-Nam Kim, se hlahlobile phello e ts'oanang ea maemo a phetoho ea maemo a leholimo ho likokoana-hloko tsa leoatleng ho pholletsa le Leoatle la Pacific Leboea la Pacific. Ka ho lekola liphetoho tsa baahi ba prokaryotic le liphetoho tsa metabolic, bo-ramahlale ba ile ba fumana leseli la hore na phetoho ea maemo a leholimo e ama tikoloho ea leoatle joang.
Boithuto bona bo totobatsa kamano e haufi pakeng tsa prokaryotes le bakhanni ba phetoho ea maemo a leholimo ho pholletsa le likarolo tse fapaneng tsa leoatle. Liphuputso li senola hore ho pepeseha ha nako e telele linthong tse khethiloeng tsa phetoho ea maemo a leholimo ho ka lebisa ho eketseha ha tlhahiso ea N2O, phetoho ea pH, 'me qetellong, ho hlahisa likhahla tse phahameng tsa CH4. Liphetho tsena li phephetsa menahano e fetileng mabapi le bokhoni ba prokaryote le lits'ebetso tsa biogeochemical tse amanang le phetoho ea maemo a leholimo, li totobatsa tlhoko ea ho hlahloba bocha phello ea phetoho ea maemo a leholimo tikolohong ea maoatle a bulehileng.
Ho utloisisa kamano e rarahaneng pakeng tsa phetoho ea tlelaemete le likokoana-hloko tsa leoatleng ho bohlokoa haholo bakeng sa ho theha maano a sebetsang a ho fokotsa litlamorao tsa phetoho ea maemo a leholimo tikolohong ea maoatle. Ka ho kenya ts'ebetsong maano a reretsoeng ho fokotsa asiti ea leoatle le ho futhumala ha metsi, hoa khoneha ho tsitsisa lichaba tsa likokoana-hloko le potoloho ea khase ea mocheso leoatleng.
Boithuto bona ba bohlokoa bo na le monyetla oa ho bopa lipatlisiso tsa kamoso mabapi le tikoloho ea maoatleng. E totobatsa bohlokoa ba ho nahana ka karolo ea likokoana-hloko ho utloisiseng liphello tsa phetoho ea maemo a leholimo le ho hatisa tlhokahalo e potlakileng ea ho beha paballo ea mehloli ea maoatle ka pele.