ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Вести

Како избећи несрећу на венчању у последњем тренутку: Користан савет за невесте

ByВики Ставропулу

11. септембар 2023
Како избећи несрећу на венчању у последњем тренутку: Користан савет за невесте

When it comes to wedding planning, most brides know that unexpected issues can arise at any time. However, Courtney Bradley, a self-proclaimed ‘bridal bff,’ has shared a valuable tip to help avoid last-minute wedding disasters. Bradley took to TikTok to advise brides on the best way to prevent ‘putting out fires’ moments before saying “I do.”

According to Bradley, the key lies in how you handle the arrival of packages leading up to your big day. Opening packages as they arrive can save you from potential last-minute headaches. By staying on top of incoming shipments, brides can quickly address any problems or missing items before it’s too late.

Instead of storing all your packages unopened until the last minute, Bradley suggests tackling each delivery as soon as it arrives. This way, if there are any issues with the contents, such as a wrong item or a missing accessory, you have ample time to contact the seller and resolve the problem.

By implementing this simple strategy, brides can ensure that everything they have ordered is correct and accounted for well ahead of their wedding day. This not only helps reduce stress but also provides peace of mind, knowing that all the necessary items are in place.

So, next time you’re knee-deep in wedding planning, don’t underestimate the importance of opening packages as they come. It may seem like a small task, but it can make a significant difference in preventing any potential last-minute wedding disasters.

Извори:
– Courtney Bradley’s TikTok video
– Nova M Bajamonti, Dailymail.Com.

By Вики Ставропулу

Релатед порука

Вести

Балдур'с Гате 3 напушта рани приступ на Мац-у са пуном подршком

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев
Вести

Нова претња се појављује у Леагуе оф Легендс са доласком Бриара, обуздане глади

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Вести

Нови хак заснован на ВиФи-у омогућава прислушкивање тастера

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

технологија

Нови истраживачки програм за унапређење подршке дигиталним иновацијама и предузетништву у Пацифику

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
технологија

Гоогле припрема подешавања заснована на локацији за мрежу Финд Ми Девице

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Уметници из каменог доба приказали су детаљне трагове људи и животиња у намибијској каменој уметности

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari