Ново СпацеКс звездано возило спремно за лансирање јер СпацеКс има за циљ повећану брзину пробног лета

Space enthusiasts may have something to look forward to this holiday season as SpaceX prepares for the launch of its third Starship vehicle. Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the vehicle should be ready to fly in the next 3 to 4 weeks, potentially before Christmas. However, the launch will still depend on securing a launch license from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is currently investigating the outcome of Starship’s second test flight.

During the second test flight, the objective was to send Starship’s upper stage on a trajectory around Earth before a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, the mission came to an end prematurely due to a “rapid unscheduled disassembly” of the craft. Additionally, Starship’s Super Heavy first stage, which was supposed to return for a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico, also broke apart in the sky. Despite these setbacks, the flight did achieve some significant milestones, including a successful stage separation that was not achieved in the previous test flight. This progress indicates that SpaceX is learning from each launch and improving overall performance.

SpaceX has been working closely with the FAA to comply with necessary regulations and safety requirements. For SpaceX’s previous Starship launch, it took several months for the FAA to grant the launch license, as they conducted an investigation into the explosion and completed safety and environmental assessments. Although the investigation for the latest test flight has just begun, it is expected that the process will be more streamlined, considering the advancements made between the first and second flights.

In order to meet the growing demands of its ambitious testing program, SpaceX is ramping up production. Musk mentioned that three Starship vehicles are currently in their final stages of production at SpaceX’s Starbase facility. This suggests that SpaceX is moving towards an increased test-flight cadence, aiming to shorten the gap between future Starship launches.

While the launch date for the third Starship vehicle remains uncertain pending FAA approval, space enthusiasts eagerly await the next update from SpaceX. With each launch, SpaceX is pushing the boundaries of space exploration and setting the stage for a new era of space travel.

