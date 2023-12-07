Други круг избора одлучују о местима у Јужној Џорџији

In a recent runoff election in South Georgia, several seats were decided while others are still awaiting official certification.

In the Enigma City Council Post 1 race, Donald Franklin, Sr. emerged victorious, defeating incumbent Bentley Barrentine by a vote of 73-60. Similarly, in the Enigma City Council Post 2 race, Doug Webb defeated incumbent Wayne Chin by a vote of 70-63. These results have been officially called and certified.

The Vienna Mayor race saw incumbent Eddie Daniels retain his position, defeating challenger Randall Almond by a vote of 256-190. This race has also been officially called and certified.

In Valdosta City Council District 7, Nick “Big Nick” Harden is leading Bill Love by a substantial margin with a vote tally of 1,519-754. While this race has a front-runner, it has not yet been officially called and awaits certification.

The Willacoochee mayoral seat race has incumbent Sam Newsome in the lead, leading Dante Griffin by a vote of 30-27. As with the Valdosta race, this one is also awaiting official certification.

The Vienna City Council race is currently deadlocked, with incumbent Albert King and Babette Lewis receiving an equal number of votes at 221-221. The next steps in this race are uncertain, but another runoff election is a possibility.

It is worth noting that municipal charters in Bainbridge and Brinson, as well as Pelham, differ from other cities in the state. In Bainbridge and Brinson, the candidate with the most votes wins, while in Pelham, seats are decided through majority rules.

While some races have been decided, others are still in progress or awaiting further action. Stay updated with WALB News for all the latest election results in South Georgia.