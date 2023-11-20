Microsoft Emerges Victorious in the Wake of OpenAI Shake-Up

After the recent removal of CEO Sam Altman, OpenAI finds itself at a crossroads, leaving the future of the company uncertain. With many employees expected to follow Altman to Microsoft, OpenAI’s once promising prospects seem to have dimmed. Additionally, a proposed deal allowing insiders to cash out equity at an $86 billion valuation is now unlikely to materialize.

However, amidst the chaos, there is a clear winner: Microsoft. Since the news broke, Microsoft’s market capitalization has surged by an impressive $63 billion. In fact, the company’s stock reached an all-time high of $378 per share during Monday’s midday trading session. If the price remains at this level when the market closes, Microsoft’s market cap will reach a staggering $2.82 trillion.

This turn of events marks a significant triumph for Microsoft and its CEO, Satya Nadella. Despite investing $13 billion in OpenAI and heavily integrating its technology into Microsoft’s products, Nadella stood to lose the most from Altman’s departure. Indeed, when the announcement went public, Microsoft’s stock suffered an immediate 2% drop. However, Nadella’s swift response demonstrated his resilience and strategic thinking.

At midnight on Sunday, he revealed that he had hired Altman and former OpenAI President Greg Brockman to lead a new AI research lab within Microsoft. This unexpected move received praise, with analysts describing it as a “World Series of Poker move for the ages.” As a result, Microsoft now has two influential figures from OpenAI under its wing, while OpenAI appointed Emmett Shear, the former CEO of Twitch, as its interim CEO.

While Microsoft’s stock surge is undoubtedly a positive outcome, challenges lie ahead. The company is now responsible for establishing and funding the new AI research organization led by Altman and Brockman. Furthermore, there is the possibility of costly existing contracts that Microsoft may have to honor. Nonetheless, Microsoft’s bold and strategic actions have positioned the company as the key player in the aftermath of OpenAI’s upheaval.

