Маке Ваи: Креативни преокрет на Аркадним тркама

In its second release, British studio Ice Beam brings us Make Way, a top-down arcade racer with a unique twist. Available on various platforms, including PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Nintendo Switch, Make Way introduces a groundbreaking mechanic that allows players to craft their own race courses as they play.

Gone are the predetermined tracks found in traditional racing games. Instead, players are given a random selection of track pieces to choose from, including open stretches of road, bends, loop de loops, and even moving platforms. This dynamic track creation mechanic ensures that every race is a chaotic and exciting experience, where players must adapt to the ever-changing course.

While Make Way embraces a playful and low-stakes party game aesthetic, it also offers a surprising element of strategy. Players can strategically place hazards like moving barriers and bouncy stacks of tires, as well as utilize offensive power-ups to outsmart their opponents. The game rewards cunning players with the satisfaction of outwitting their rivals.

Make Way is at its best when played with a group of friends, providing endless entertainment and whimsical moments. However, playing solo can lead to occasional technical issues and the absence of AI opponents if a player drops out online. Nonetheless, these minor drawbacks do not overshadow the overall enjoyment of the game.

The track creation process in Make Way is seamlessly integrated into the gameplay. Players take turns selecting and attaching track pieces in real-time, resulting in a rapid expansion of the course. The racing segments offer light and engaging vehicle handling, striking a balance between challenge and control. Knowing when to brake and navigating corners with precision is key to securing victory.

The highlight of Make Way is witnessing the track transform into a treacherous obstacle course. Surrounding corners with giant fans to send opponents tumbling off track is a devious delight. The game employs a points system to determine the winner, with checkpoints providing a chance for eliminated players to respawn. Unlockable pieces, modes, and cosmetic vehicle skins add to the game’s replay value.

Make Way is a captivating and innovative racing game that injects creativity and unpredictability into the genre. While it may have some limitations when played solo, it undoubtedly shines as a multiplayer experience that guarantees laughter and intense competition. So gather your friends and get ready to craft the craziest race courses in Make Way.