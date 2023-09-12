ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Вести

СпацеКс лансира 21 Старлинк сателит за проширење интернет услуге

ByВики Ставропулу

12. септембар 2023
СпацеКс лансира 21 Старлинк сателит за проширење интернет услуге

SpaceX successfully launched another batch of satellites for its Starlink internet service from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The mission, known as Starlink Group 7-2, deployed 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites, called V2 Mini, are a condensed version of the full-sized V2 Starlink satellites planned for future launches using SpaceX’s reusable Starship vehicle.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on a southerly trajectory, with the first stage firing for approximately two and a half minutes before the second stage took over. The first stage booster, making its 11th flight, successfully landed on the drone ship ‘Of Course I still Love You’ located off the coast of Baja California.

The second stage completed its first burn to reach an initial parking orbit and will coast for about 45 minutes before a second firing to reach the intended orbit. The deployment of the 21 satellites is scheduled to occur approximately one hour and two minutes after launch.

This launch brings the total number of Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX to 5,070, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. SpaceX has reported over 1.5 million Starlink subscribers, with the internet service available in more than 60 countries.

With each Starlink launch, SpaceX aims to expand its global broadband coverage and provide high-speed internet access to remote areas. The deployment of these satellites brings us one step closer to achieving that goal.

Извори:

– СпацеКс
– Џонатан Мекдауел, Харвард-Смитсонијан центар за астрофизику

By Вики Ставропулу

Релатед порука

Вести

Балдур'с Гате 3 напушта рани приступ на Мац-у са пуном подршком

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев
Вести

Нова претња се појављује у Леагуе оф Легендс са доласком Бриара, обуздане глади

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Вести

Нови хак заснован на ВиФи-у омогућава прислушкивање тастера

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

технологија

Нови истраживачки програм за унапређење подршке дигиталним иновацијама и предузетништву у Пацифику

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
технологија

Гоогле припрема подешавања заснована на локацији за мрежу Финд Ми Девице

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Уметници из каменог доба приказали су детаљне трагове људи и животиња у намибијској каменој уметности

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari