ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Вести

Др Ијан Вилмут, творац Овце Доли, умро је у 79

ByМампхо Бресциа

11. септембар 2023
Др Ијан Вилмут, творац Овце Доли, умро је у 79

Dr. Ian Wilmut, the British scientist who led the team that successfully cloned a mammal for the first time, has passed away at the age of 79. His death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, as announced by the Roslin Institute, where he had worked for many years.

In 1996, Dr. Wilmut and his team shocked the world with the birth of Dolly the sheep, a cloned mammal. The creation of Dolly raised significant ethical questions and sparked widespread media attention. Dolly was secretly born on July 5, 1996, but her existence was not revealed until February 1997.

Dolly’s name was inspired by the singer Dolly Parton, and she became a symbol of scientific progress. However, she tragically died in 2003 at the age of 6 due to a lung infection. Since then, she has been on display at the National Museum of Scotland.

Dr. Wilmut dedicated his career to advancements in biology and genetics. He focused on the preservation of semen and embryos through freezing techniques during his studies at the University of Cambridge. Later, he conducted research on genetically modifying and cloning sheep, aiming to create milk with proteins that could be used to treat human diseases and generate stem cells for regenerative medicine.

In 2005, Dr. Wilmut moved to the University of Edinburgh, where he continued his work until his retirement in 2012. As a recognition of his contributions to science, he received a knighthood in 2008.

In 2018, Dr. Wilmut publicly revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and expressed his intention to participate in research programs testing new treatments for the condition. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and three children from his first marriage, Naomi, Helen, and Dean, as well as five grandchildren.

Извори: Тхе Нев Иорк Тимес

By Мампхо Бресциа

Релатед порука

Вести

Самсунг сарађује са ПКСГ за Галаки Ватцх 6 Цлассиц ПКСГ Едитион

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Вести

Интел Метеор Лаке клијентска платформа примећена у Геекбенцх резултатима

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Вести

Како да поделите ажурирање статуса ВхатсАпп са другим апликацијама

14. септембар 2023 Вики Ставропулу

Сте пропустили

технологија

Ген-З Фасхион Фаворите Диесел лансира ексклузивну колекцију у продавници Мета Аватарс

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
технологија

Аппле се суочава са одговором због контроверзног видеа са нултом емисијом угљеника

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
технологија

The Power of Digital in Infrastructure Programmes: Unlocking Greater Potential

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
технологија

Apple Introduces Carbon-Neutral Apple Watch Lineup, A Significant Step Towards Sustainability Goals

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari