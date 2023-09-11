ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Како гледати Аппле ТВ на вашем ДирецТВ-у: Ултимативни водич

ByРоберт Андрев

11. септембар 2023
Summary: This guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to watch Apple TV on your DirecTV receiver. It covers checking compatibility, connecting the devices, and setting up and configuring Apple TV on your DirecTV receiver.

Apple TV is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, sports, and more in high-definition quality. By integrating Apple TV into your DirecTV experience, you can consolidate your entertainment options and easily access all your favorite content from one device.

First, it’s important to check if your DirecTV receiver is compatible with Apple TV. DirecTV receivers with built-in Wi-Fi capabilities, HDMI output ports, and support for high-definition content are typically compatible. If your receiver is not compatible, you can consider using an external streaming device or subscribing to a provider that includes Apple TV as an integrated app.

To connect Apple TV to your DirecTV receiver, locate the HDMI ports on both devices and connect them using an HDMI cable. Make sure both devices are powered on and use your TV remote or input/source button to switch to the correct HDMI input.

Once the connection is established, you should see the Apple TV interface on your TV screen. If not, double-check the HDMI connections and selected input on your TV.

Finally, set up and configure Apple TV on your DirecTV receiver by following the on-screen prompts. Connect to your Wi-Fi network, sign in with your Apple ID, and choose your preferred language and accessibility features.

With these steps completed, you can now enjoy all the amazing content that Apple TV has to offer through your DirecTV receiver. Whether you’re a tech-savvy cord-cutter or simply looking to expand your entertainment options, this guide will help you make the most out of your Apple TV and DirecTV combination.

Извори:
– DirecTV customer support
– Official DirecTV website

