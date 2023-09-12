ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Вести

Долби Атмос Мусиц: Револуционисање аудио искуства

ByГабриел Ботха

12. септембар 2023
Долби Атмос Мусиц: Револуционисање аудио искуства

Dolby Atmos, developed by audio technology company Dolby, has become a game-changer in the entertainment industry. Known primarily for its use in movies and theaters, Dolby Atmos has now expanded its reach to the world of music, creating a revolutionary audio experience.

John Couling, the head of Dolby’s entertainment division, explains that Dolby Atmos Music goes beyond the traditional stereo format. While stereo combines all the music into left and right audio channels, Dolby Atmos Music takes a different approach. It separates various instruments and vocals and moves them between and around the two channels, creating a more immersive and three-dimensional sound.

Although Dolby Atmos Music is already being integrated into consumer electronics products and music streaming services, it has yet to be widely adopted by media platforms such as news broadcasts. However, the need to demonstrate its benefits to the viewers is essential.

By employing Dolby Atmos Music, listeners can experience music as if they were in the room with the musicians. The dynamic movements of instruments and vocals create a heightened sense of presence, making the listening experience richer and more engaging.

The expansion of Dolby Atmos into the music realm marks a significant shift in how we consume audio content. It introduces a level of depth and spatial awareness that was previously unattainable with traditional stereo formats.

As Dolby Atmos Music gains further traction, it is expected to revolutionize the music industry and transform how we perceive and enjoy music. With its ability to create an immersive and enveloping audio environment, Dolby Atmos Music is set to become the new standard for music production and consumption.

Извори:
– Dolby Atmos Music: https://www.dolby.com/music/
– “PBS NewsHour” interview with John Couling by Mike Cerre: [source URL removed]

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Вести

Балдур'с Гате 3 напушта рани приступ на Мац-у са пуном подршком

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев
Вести

Нова претња се појављује у Леагуе оф Легендс са доласком Бриара, обуздане глади

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Вести

Нови хак заснован на ВиФи-у омогућава прислушкивање тастера

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

технологија

Гоогле припрема подешавања заснована на локацији за мрежу Финд Ми Девице

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Уметници из каменог доба приказали су детаљне трагове људи и животиња у намибијској каменој уметности

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Вести

Балдур'с Гате 3 напушта рани приступ на Мац-у са пуном подршком

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari