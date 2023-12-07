Ученицима који се школују код куће у Вол тауну забрањено је да похађају школске активности

In a controversial move, the school board of Wall Township in New Jersey has approved a policy change that prevents homeschooled students from participating in school sports, clubs, and other extracurricular activities. This decision has caused backlash from parents and homeschooled children who argued against the policy change at a September meeting.

The rise of homeschooling in New Jersey, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to increased discussions about the inclusion of homeschooled students in public school activities. While some states allow homeschooled students to participate in sports and other interscholastic activities, New Jersey leaves this decision up to local school districts.

The Wall Township school board cited similar bans on homeschooled students in neighboring communities as a reason for their policy change. However, no comment was provided by school board officials regarding their decision.

Both the New Jersey Homeschool Association and the Home School Legal Defense Association declined to take a position on the Wall Township school board’s decision. However, they expressed the hope that public schools could find ways to be more inclusive while respecting the choice to homeschool.

Critics of the policy change argue that it is exclusionary and denies homeschooled students the opportunity to participate in activities with their public-school peers. They believe that allowing homeschoolers to engage in school activities has the potential to foster a stronger and safer community.

The ban on homeschooled students participating in extracurricular activities has also been implemented in other New Jersey school districts, such as Middletown. However, community members in Middletown have been vocal in their opposition to the policy, urging the school board to reconsider.

Homeschooling has experienced significant growth in recent years, with the option becoming even more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. In New Jersey, homeschool enrollment has been on the rise since before the pandemic, and despite schools returning to normalcy, many students continue to choose homeschooling.

The topic of whether homeschooled students should be allowed to participate in public school activities remains a contentious issue, with differing opinions on the matter. Ultimately, it is up to each individual school district to decide how they handle the inclusion of homeschooled students in extracurricular activities.