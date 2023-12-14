Illinois is taking a major step towards promoting early childhood literacy with the statewide launch of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program. Governor JB Pritzker announced the partnership with The Dollywood Foundation, which provides free, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five. The program, which has been successfully running in forty counties across Illinois, is now expected to cover the entire state.

Research has consistently shown that the first five years of life are crucial for a child’s development, with around 90% of brain development occurring during this period. By providing free books to children, the Imagination Library program aims to inspire a love of reading and prepare children for school. Studies have found that children who participate in the program demonstrate increased readiness for kindergarten and higher academic achievement.

Governor Pritzker emphasized the importance of early literacy for young learners, stating, “Research shows that early literacy makes a big difference for our youngest learners when it comes to developing language and social skills.” The governor’s FY24 budget allocates $1.6 million to support the program and further the state’s goals in early childhood education.

Dolly Parton expressed her excitement about the expansion of the program, saying, “Thank you to Governor JB Pritzker and all our local program partners across Illinois who worked so hard to make this dream a reality.” The Imagination Library program, founded by Dolly Parton in 1995, has already gifted over 220 million free books in the United States and other countries.

To ensure that all children can participate, new local program partners are needed, and existing Imagination Library programs are encouraged to expand their capacity to register additional children. By removing barriers to early literacy and providing access to books at home, the program aims to empower children and improve literacy rates, regardless of socio-economic background.

Expanding access to books and fostering a love for reading will not only benefit children during their early years but also have long-term effects on their overall health and economic well-being. The Illinois government’s partnership with the Imagination Library program demonstrates its commitment to supporting early childhood education and building a stronger future for all children in the state.