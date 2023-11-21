Фронтегг представља нову генерацију платформе за идентитет корисника на АВС Маркетплаце-у

Frontegg, a leading customer identity platform, has announced the availability of its innovative solution on AWS Marketplace. This partnership allows Frontegg customers and new prospects to easily access and leverage the platform’s cutting-edge capabilities through AWS Marketplace’s streamlined procurement process and usage-based pricing options.

“Our platform revolutionizes the user management experience, empowering organizations and end-users alike,” said Sagi Rodin, co-founder and CEO of Frontegg. “By bringing Frontegg to the industry’s leading cloud marketplace, we are setting a new industry standard in identity and user management. SaaS companies can accelerate innovation and scale their applications rapidly with our advanced features. With the recent enhancements and our presence on AWS Marketplace, we are primed for continued growth.”

Frontegg recently introduced Frontegg Forward, a suite of new features designed to enhance user and identity management, with a focus on speed and flexibility. This includes the Hierarchies feature, which enables users to create intricate organizational structures, and the Security Suite, offering real-time security oversight, end-user empowerment, and automated threat detection. Additionally, the Entitlements feature provides organizations with tailored and context-aware controls for user access based on roles and permissions. Lastly, the Signals feature offers robust analytics to drive proactive upsell opportunities, risk mitigation, and geographical expansion insights.

As a top-ranked CIAM (Customer Identity and Access Management) platform recognized by G2 Crowd, Frontegg provides a comprehensive suite of identity management functionalities. From seamless onboarding flows and advanced user entitlements to robust authorization, role management, account security measures, and multi-tenancy support, Frontegg equips SaaS companies with the necessary tools to enhance security and user experience.

To learn more about Frontegg’s innovative customer identity platform and to access a free trial, visit their AWS Marketplace page.

Source: GlobeNewswire.com

FAQ

What is Frontegg?

Frontegg is a customer identity platform that empowers SaaS companies to enhance security and user experience through comprehensive identity management functionalities.

What is AWS Marketplace?

AWS Marketplace is an online catalog where customers of Amazon Web Services (AWS) can find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, services, and solutions to support their businesses.

What are the key features of Frontegg Forward?

Frontegg Forward introduces several new features, including Hierarchies, which enables users to create complex organizational structures, and the Security Suite, offering real-time security oversight, end-user empowerment, and automated threat detection. Additionally, Frontegg Forward provides Entitlements for tailored user access controls and Signals for robust analytics.

How can I access a free trial of Frontegg?

To access a free trial of Frontegg, visit their AWS Marketplace page and follow the instructions provided.