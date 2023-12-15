Члан одбора оптужује надзорника Форт Бенда ИСД-а за принудно пензионисање

Summary: A board member of Fort Bend Independent School District (FBISD) in Texas has claimed that Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck did not retire willingly but was forced out by other board members. The board approved Whitbeck’s retirement during a heated meeting, which raised questions about transparency and the suddenness of her decision. The board member suggested that politics and personal matters may be at play, and that the conflict between the president and the secretary contributed to the superintendent’s retirement. The decision is significant for taxpayers as they would be liable for a severance agreement of $491,000 and the salary of the interim superintendent. Whitbeck, who recently received a raise and contract extension, expressed her surprise and disappointment at the decision, stating that she was blindsided. Another board member claimed that the closed-session discussions about Whitbeck’s retirement were controversial and could potentially damage her career in education. Whitbeck denied any wrongdoing and called the accusations slanderous. While the superintendent’s last day is scheduled for December 11th, she will continue to assist with the leadership transition as the superintendent emeritus of FBISD.

