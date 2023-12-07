Нови детаљи о Фортните Винтерфесту 2023

A variety of new information has emerged about the highly anticipated Fortnite Winterfest 2023 event. While Epic Games has yet to confirm the official dates, leaks and clues from reputable sources have started to reveal some exciting details.

According to Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, Winterfest is expected to kick off in mid-December. Based on previous patterns, it is likely that December 12 will be the start date for the festival. This aligns with last year’s Winterfest, which began on December 13.

Players can also get a sneak peek into the upcoming event by checking the Fortnite Item Shop. It appears that Winterfest items, such as the Doggo and Reina Skins, the Holiday Ham Pickaxe, and the Party Favor Emote, will be available for purchase during the event.

One compelling leak suggests that Fortnite Winterfest 2023 will introduce a brand new Point of Interest (POI) to the Chapter 5 Season 1 map. While specific details about the POI have not been disclosed, this addition will surely bring fresh excitement to the game.

However, one disappointing revelation is that there may not be a Winterfest cabin this year. ShiinaBR confirmed that the iconic cabin will not be returning for Winterfest 2023.

In terms of the event’s duration, Winterfest is expected to conclude after Epic Games’ company-wide holiday break in January, alongside Fortnite Update 28.10. Based on last year’s schedule, it is likely that Fortnite Winterfest 2023 will come to an end on January 2, 2023.

As anticipation continues to build, gamers are eagerly awaiting the official confirmation from Epic Games regarding the dates and additional details of Fortnite Winterfest 2023. Until then, fans can only speculate and prepare for a holiday-themed extravaganza in the popular battle royale game.