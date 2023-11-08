Цалл оф Дути Модерн Варфаре 3: Глобална времена изласка су потврђена

Activision has finally announced the global release times for the highly anticipated game, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. The full version of the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Battle.net and Steam. Players can expect to dive into Multiplayer and Zombies mode starting from November 9th.

The release will follow a regional rollout, with consoles becoming accessible throughout the day of November 9th and into November 10th. However, PC gamers will have a fixed time for their launch. PC players can start playing at 9 PM PT on November 9th.

Here is a breakdown of the launch times per timezone:

– U.S. West Coast: Console – 3 AM to 10 PM PT on November 9th

– U.S. West Coast: PC – 9 PM PT on November 9th

– U.S. East Coast: Console – regional rollout on November 9th and 10th

– U.S. East Coast: PC – midnight EST on November 9th

– UK: Console – regional rollout on November 10th

– UK: PC – 5 AM GMT on November 10th

– Europe: Console – regional rollout on November 10th

– Europe: PC – 6 AM CET on November 10th

– Japan: Console – regional rollout on November 10th

– Japan: PC – 2 PM JST on November 10th

– Australia: Console – regional rollout on November 10th

– Australia: PC – 4 PM AEDT on November 10th

Excitement for Modern Warfare 3 has been building, especially after Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $69 billion. However, fans will have to wait until 2024 to see the game on Game Pass.

In conclusion, players around the globe can now mark their calendars with the official release times of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Get ready for a thrilling gaming experience on your platform of choice. Don’t miss out on the action-packed Multiplayer and Zombie modes. The countdown to November 9th begins now!

FAQ

1. What platforms will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 be available on?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Battle.net and Steam.

2. When will Multiplayer and Zombies mode be accessible?

Multiplayer and Zombies mode will be available starting from November 9th.

3. What are the official launch times for each timezone?

The launch times per timezone can be found in the article, specifying the release times for consoles and PC. Please refer to the provided information for accurate timing.

4. Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 be available on Game Pass?

No, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will not be available on Game Pass until 2024.

5. Are there any reviews available for Modern Warfare 3?

IGN has a review in progress for Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer mode. Be sure to check it out for insights into the game’s experience.

