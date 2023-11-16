Apple Music Classical Now Available for iPads: A New Era for Classical Music Streaming

Apple is making waves in the classical music streaming industry with the release of Apple Music Classical for iPads. This exciting update extends the availability of the service beyond iPhone and Android devices, marking the first time that Apple Music Classical is accessible on iPads.

With the launch of version 1.1 of Apple’s app, users can now enjoy an enhanced interface that is designed specifically for the larger display of iPads. The app features a navigation sidebar and media playback controls along the bottom of the screen, providing a seamless and immersive experience for classical music lovers.

What sets Apple Music Classical apart from other streaming services is its dedication to the genre. In 2021, Apple acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic, solidifying its commitment to delivering an exceptional classical music experience. The integration of Primephonic into Apple Music resulted in the creation of a new app dedicated to classical music.

Subscribers to Apple Music now have access to over five million classical music tracks through the Apple Music Classical app. This vast library includes not only popular classics but also new high-quality releases, exclusive albums, and curated playlists. Moreover, the app offers additional features such as composer bios, deep dives into key works, and detailed information about each track.

Apple’s attention to detail is evident in the artistic presentation of the app. The company commissioned high-resolution digital portraits of famous composers such as Beethoven, Chopin, and Bach. These portraits, created using color palettes and artistic references from their respective classical periods, add a visually captivating element to the app.

Apple Music Classical also collaborates with classical music artists and institutions to provide exclusive content and recordings, further enriching the listening experience for users.

If you’re an iPad user with a passion for classical music, Apple Music Classical is a must-have app. Immerse yourself in the world of classical music and explore a vast collection of tracks from renowned composers and performers. With its intuitive interface and extensive features, Apple Music Classical takes classical music streaming to new heights.

