Откључавање будућности временске прогнозе помоћу вештачке интелигенције

Artificial intelligence (AI) has achieved a remarkable milestone in weather forecasting, surpassing conventional methods and accurately predicting global weather patterns up to 10 days in advance. The groundbreaking GraphCast AI model, developed by Google DeepMind, has been hailed as a turning point in the field of weather prediction.

In a recent peer-reviewed paper published in Science, the developers at Google DeepMind reported that GraphCast outperformed the European Centre for Medium-range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the leading conventional system, in 90% of the 1,380 metrics used for evaluation. This included parameters such as temperature, pressure, wind speed and direction, and humidity at different atmospheric levels.

The success of GraphCast can be attributed to its novel machine-learning architecture called graph neural network. By learning from over 40 years of past ECMWF data, GraphCast gained a deep understanding of how weather systems evolve and move across the globe. The model utilizes global weather observations from ECMWF to generate forecasts within minutes on a single Google TPU v4 cloud computer.

Compared to the energy-intensive process of traditional numerical weather prediction, GraphCast delivers remarkable performance at a fraction of the cost. Matthew Chantry, machine-learning co-ordinator at ECMWF, highlighted the significant improvement in energy consumption, estimating that GraphCast operates around 1,000 times cheaper.

While AI has demonstrated its superiority in many aspects of weather forecasting, there remain areas where conventional physical models outperform AI. For example, in predicting the sudden and explosive intensification of Hurricane Otis, AI performed no better than traditional approaches. However, AI excelled in forecasting Hurricane Lee’s landfall in Nova Scotia, providing three additional days for preparations compared to traditional methods.

Given the potential of AI in meteorology, ECMWF aims to develop its own AI model and integrate it with its numerical weather prediction system. This fusion of physics-based understanding and machine learning could enhance the accuracy and robustness of weather forecasts.

Питања:

Q: How does GraphCast AI outperform the conventional system?

A: GraphCast AI outperforms the conventional system by utilizing a graph neural network architecture and learning from four decades of past weather data.

Q: Is GraphCast more cost-effective?

A: Yes, GraphCast operates around 1,000 times cheaper than the traditional numerical weather prediction method.

Q: Can AI-based systems account for climate change?

A: The blending of AI and traditional computer models allows for better adaptation to climate change, ensuring more robust and detailed weather forecasts.