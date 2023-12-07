ДеепМинд користи вештачку интелигенцију да предвиди милионе нових кристала

According to a recent article in Nature, Google DeepMind has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool called GNoME (Graph Networks for Materials Exploration) that can predict new crystal structures. Using existing libraries of chemical structures, GNoME generated 2.2 million new crystal structures that were previously unknown to science.

To validate these predictions, DeepMind collaborated with researchers from the University of California, Berkeley. They were able to synthesize 41 out of the 58 predicted compounds in just over two weeks. Furthermore, since the research was conducted, over 700 other crystals have been produced by various groups.

DeepMind has made a subset of the most stable structures, totaling 381,000 crystals, publicly available for other laboratories to further investigate. Among these structures are thousands of crystals that have the potential for superconductivity, where electrical currents flow with zero resistance, as well as hundreds of potential conductors of lithium ions that could be used in batteries.

While DeepMind’s work is impressive, scientists emphasize that this is just the beginning of exploration in this field. The AI tool focused on crystals that form under specific conditions, and crystals are just one subset of the vast universe of materials. Aron Walsh, a materials scientist at Imperial College London, noted that the number of potentially manufacturable crystals incorporating four chemical elements alone could be around 32 trillion.

It’s uncertain whether any of the 2.2 million new crystals predicted by DeepMind will be useful. However, the techniques used in this research have significant value. Besides suggesting new crystals, AI can also help uncover unknown rules that govern crystal formation. Additionally, understanding crystal formation could save researchers from the laborious process of manually synthesizing each material.

In conclusion, DeepMind’s AI tool has successfully predicted millions of new crystal structures. While the practical applications of these crystal structures are yet to be determined, the insights gained from this research could have far-reaching implications for both material exploration and the understanding of crystal formation.