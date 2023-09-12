ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Вести

Аппле је спреман да лансира иПхоне 15 за недељу дана

ByРоберт Андрев

12. септембар 2023
Аппле је спреман да лансира иПхоне 15 за недељу дана

The launch of the new iPhone has created a buzz in the market, with Apple unveiling four new models in recent years. Now, there is just one week left until the launch of the iPhone 15 on September 12th. The event, which will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in California, is also expected to showcase the new Apple Watch and AirPods.

Speculation and rumors about the features of the new iPhone have been circulating for months. One model that has gained the most attention is the iPhone 15 Ultra. We delved into the market rumors to find out what to expect.

As with previous models, Apple is expected to introduce upgrades and improvements in various aspects. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will feature a powerful processor, improved camera capabilities, and a larger battery life. Additionally, there are speculations about a possible introduction of a high refresh rate display and enhanced augmented reality capabilities.

Apple enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike eagerly await the launch to see if these rumors hold true. The anticipation is building, and it seems that Apple has once again managed to generate excitement and speculation around its new iPhone models.

Sources: [add sources without URLs]

By Роберт Андрев

Релатед порука

Вести

Свемирски телескоп Џејмс Веб потврђује Хаблова мерења стопе ширења универзума

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Вести

Припрема за мисију Артемис ИИИ: Истраживање тамне стране Месеца

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха
Вести

Балдур'с Гате 3 напушта рани приступ на Мац-у са пуном подршком

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Кинески теретни брод Тианзхоу 5 завршава мисију и пада назад на Земљу

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
технологија

Придружите нам се на поподневним картама у Харрисон Парк Сениорс Центер

14. септембар 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
технологија

ДЛЦ Покемон Сцарлет & Виолет добија различите критике

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
технологија

ВхатсАпп уводи функцију канала у 150 земаља

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari