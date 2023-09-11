ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

технологија

Мицрософт се удружио са Барцлаисом како би лансирао Ксбок Мастерцард

ByГабриел Ботха

11. септембар 2023
Мицрософт се удружио са Барцлаисом како би лансирао Ксбок Мастерцард

Microsoft has announced its collaboration with Barclays to introduce the “Xbox Mastercard,” a new credit card specifically designed for Xbox users. While it will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders on September 21st, it will become accessible to all users in the United States by 2024.

The Xbox Mastercard offers users the opportunity to earn points for Xbox games and add-ons based on their purchases. Various categories will provide accelerated earning rates, such as 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store, 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. For all other everyday purchases, customers will earn 1x card points.

Additionally, cardmembers will enjoy several benefits, including 5,000 card points (equivalent to a $50 value) after their first purchase. New members will receive three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, among other perks.

Interested individuals must first become part of the Xbox Insider program to gain access to the Xbox Mastercard. The availability of the card will be introduced in waves to Insider members throughout the remainder of 2023. Starting September 21st, users can apply for the card.

The Xbox team stated, “We know players are interested in getting more value from Xbox, and we’ve heard feedback from the community that they want more ways to get value from their purchases… The Xbox Mastercard will be available exclusively to Xbox Insiders in the 50 United States beginning on September 21, with availability to all Xbox players in the 50 United States coming in 2024.”

Are you planning on getting an Xbox Mastercard? Let us know in the comments section below.

Извори:
– Xbox Wire, Microsoft Teams Up with Barclays to Introduce the Xbox Mastercard

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
технологија

Будућност подводног истраживања: немапиране дубине и подморнице са вештачком интелигенцијом

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев
технологија

Вио Банк лансира Вио Персонал апликацију за помоћ физичким лицима

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха

Сте пропустили

Наука

Уметници из каменог доба приказали су детаљне трагове људи и животиња у намибијској каменој уметности

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Вести

Балдур'с Гате 3 напушта рани приступ на Мац-у са пуном подршком

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
технологија

Будућност подводног истраживања: немапиране дубине и подморнице са вештачком интелигенцијом

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari