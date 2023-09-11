ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

технологија

Виргиниа Спиритс Боард покреће програм дигиталних пасоша

ByГабриел Ботха

11. септембар 2023
Виргиниа Спиритс Боард покреће програм дигиталних пасоша

The Virginia Spirits Board has recently introduced a new digital passport program, which allows users to explore more than 30 distilleries throughout the state. The program, known as the Virginia Spirits Passport, is available to individuals aged 21 and older, and offers access to exclusive deals and discounts.

By signing up for the free passport program, participants can accumulate points through check-ins at different distilleries. These points can be redeemed for exciting prizes, including tickets to the Virginia Spirits Expo and entries into sweepstakes for getaways and unique experiences.

The passport program is set to run until August 31, 2024, providing ample time for participants to visit and enjoy various Virginia distilleries. September has also been designated as Virginia Spirits Month, making it the perfect time to start exploring the diverse and vibrant spirits scene in the state.

In addition to existing distilleries, more are expected to join the program, offering participants even more opportunities to unlock special offers and discover new spirits. Some of the distilleries currently participating in the program include Deep Creek Distilling, Ironclad Distillery Co., Beach Vodka, Waterman Spirits, Chesapeake Bay Distillery, Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., 8 Shires Coloniale Distillery, and Copper Fox Distillery.

To get started with the Virginia Spirits Passport, users can visit the official website at virginiaspirits.org/passport. Here, they can sign up for the program and begin their journey through the world of Virginia spirits.

Извори:
– Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809, [email protected]
– Deep Creek Distilling, 801 Butler St., Suite 12, Chesapeake
– Ironclad Distillery Co., 124 23rd St., Newport News
– Virginia Spirits Expo, MacArthur Center (Outdoor Square), 300 Monticello Ave., Norfolk
– Beach Vodka, 1375 Oceana Blvd., Virginia Beach
– Waterman Spirits, 712-A Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach
– Chesapeake Bay Distillery, 437 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach
– Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., 4200 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach
– 8 Shires Coloniale Distillery, 7218 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg
– Copper Fox Distillery, 901 Capitol Landing Road, Williamsburg

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
технологија

Будућност подводног истраживања: немапиране дубине и подморнице са вештачком интелигенцијом

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев
технологија

Вио Банк лансира Вио Персонал апликацију за помоћ физичким лицима

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха

Сте пропустили

Наука

Уметници из каменог доба приказали су детаљне трагове људи и животиња у намибијској каменој уметности

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Вести

Балдур'с Гате 3 напушта рани приступ на Мац-у са пуном подршком

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
технологија

Будућност подводног истраживања: немапиране дубине и подморнице са вештачком интелигенцијом

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari