ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

технологија

Јупитер најављује Пицросс С+ за Нинтендо Свитцх, оживљавајући само дигиталне Пицросс игре

ByМампхо Бресциа

12. септембар 2023
Јупитер најављује Пицросс С+ за Нинтендо Свитцх, оживљавајући само дигиталне Пицросс игре

Picross enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as game developer Jupiter recently announced the upcoming release of Picross S+ for the Nintendo Switch. This exciting news means that nine previously digital-only Picross games will be resurrected and made available once again, much to the delight of fans.

According to reports, Picross S+ will include the original Picross e puzzles and will also introduce the subsequent Picross e games as paid puzzle packages. Additionally, the bundle will feature Picross e9, a previously Japan-exclusive game that will finally make its debut in the West.

Although the game is set to launch in 2024, there are already several Picross games available on the Nintendo Switch for those who can’t wait. One example is Picross S Genesis & Master System Edition, which offers pictograms of beloved Sega characters for fans to enjoy.

While the cost for each content pack and Picross S+ itself is priced at $4.99, the total price for all nine games is estimated to be around $45. Despite the seemingly high price tag, avid Picross players can attest to the countless hours of brain-soothing and addictive puzzle-solving that these games provide.

It is worth noting that while Picross S+ is a fantastic addition to the Nintendo Switch library, the tactile experience of chiseling blocks in Mario’s Super Picross, available through a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, remains unmatched.

Overall, the announcement of Picross S+ and the resurrection of the digital-only Picross games is a welcome development for fans of the puzzle genre. Perhaps this release will also encourage Jupiter to bring more Japan-exclusive Picross titles to the Western market, fulfilling the desires of eager players who have been longing to experience these games.

Извори:
– Ash Parrish. (no URL provided)

By Мампхо Бресциа

Релатед порука

технологија

Мортал Комбат 1: Свеже и узбудљиво искуство за једног играча

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев
технологија

Пољопривредници јабука у Ј&К траже интервенцију да поново покрену шему интервенције на тржишту

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха
технологија

Мортал Комбат 1: Реинвентинг тхе франшизе са новим карактеристикама и звезданим списком

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

Наука

Вода може постојати на егзопланети К2-18б, потенцијално подржавајући живот

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
технологија

Мортал Комбат 1: Свеже и узбудљиво искуство за једног играча

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
технологија

Пољопривредници јабука у Ј&К траже интервенцију да поново покрену шему интервенције на тржишту

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Вести

Откључавање новог оружја у Монстер Хунтеру сада

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari