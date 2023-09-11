ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

технологија

Јапански ФСА предлаже пореске промене за предузећа са дигиталном имовином

ByМампхо Бресциа

11. септембар 2023
Јапански ФСА предлаже пореске промене за предузећа са дигиталном имовином

The Financial Services Agency (FSA), Japan’s financial regulator, has proposed several changes to the tax code in order to create a more favorable environment for the adoption of blockchain technology. One of the key proposals is the removal of the year-end “unrealized gains” tax on digital assets for domestic firms.

Currently, legal entities in Japan are required to pay taxes on the increase in value of their digital assets, even if those assets have not been converted into fiat currency. This is in contrast to many other jurisdictions, where companies are only taxed when they sell or exchange digital assets for fiat.

The FSA’s proposal aims to exempt domestic firms from the burden of this yearly tax on unrealized gains. By doing so, the agency hopes to incentivize more companies to invest in the digital asset and blockchain sectors.

This move comes as a response to calls for taxation reform from digital asset advocates in Japan. The Japan Blockchain Association (JBA), a non-governmental lobbying group, has been advocating for changes to ease the tax burden on the domestic digital asset industry. They proposed three key changes, one of which aligns with the FSA’s proposal to eliminate the year-end unrealized gains tax on corporations holding digital assets.

This proposal by the FSA is likely to gain support from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry as well as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has expressed his government’s commitment to supporting the Web3 and blockchain sectors.

This move towards tax reforms for digital asset corporates in Japan reflects the government’s recognition of the importance of blockchain technology and its desire to create a more favorable environment for its adoption.

Извори:
– Financial Services Agency (FSA)
– Japan Blockchain Association (JBA)
– Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry

By Мампхо Бресциа

Релатед порука

технологија

Нови истраживачки програм за унапређење подршке дигиталним иновацијама и предузетништву у Пацифику

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
технологија

Гоогле припрема подешавања заснована на локацији за мрежу Финд Ми Девице

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха
технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

технологија

Нови истраживачки програм за унапређење подршке дигиталним иновацијама и предузетништву у Пацифику

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
технологија

Гоогле припрема подешавања заснована на локацији за мрежу Финд Ми Девице

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Уметници из каменог доба приказали су детаљне трагове људи и животиња у намибијској каменој уметности

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari