ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

технологија

Ембрацер Гроуп истражује продају забаве у мењачу након назадовања улагања

ByМампхо Бресциа

11. септембар 2023
Ембрацер Гроуп истражује продају забаве у мењачу након назадовања улагања

Embracer Group, a gaming conglomerate, is reportedly considering selling its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, in an effort to recover after the collapse of a major funding deal earlier this year. While Embracer is currently exploring potential buyers for Gearbox, a deal is not guaranteed.

Embracer Group has been on a rapid acquisition spree over the past few years, accumulating a vast portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties. This includes the acquisition of Dark Horse Comics, Crystal Dynamics (the developer of Tomb Raider), and the rights to franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. However, these acquisitions came at a high cost, which became a significant issue when a $2 billion investment deal, reportedly from a Saudi investment group, fell through in June.

To recover from this setback, Embracer Group announced plans for a company-wide restructuring, which includes layoffs, cost-cutting measures, and divestment of certain segments. One of the potential divestments being considered is Gearbox Entertainment.

Gearbox Entertainment was acquired by Embracer Group in 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. Since the acquisition, Gearbox has released two spinoffs of the popular game series Borderlands, with a Borderlands movie set to be released in 2024. In addition, their recent release, Remnant 2, became the top-selling title in the US for the month of July.

According to Reuters, Gearbox Entertainment is being marketed primarily to international gaming groups. Embracer Group hopes that by selling off Gearbox, they can stabilize their finances and focus on their remaining portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties.

Извори: Ројтерс

By Мампхо Бресциа

Релатед порука

технологија

Како пронаћи белопругасти Басцулин и Басцулегион у Покемон Сцарлет анд Виолет

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев
технологија

Све што треба да знате о Јацк-овом мистериозном јајету у Покемон Сцарлет анд Виолет: Теал Маск

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха
технологија

Аустралијски инфлуенцер суочава се са одговором због контроверзне изјаве о болести

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

технологија

Како пронаћи белопругасти Басцулин и Басцулегион у Покемон Сцарлет анд Виолет

14. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
технологија

Све што треба да знате о Јацк-овом мистериозном јајету у Покемон Сцарлет анд Виолет: Теал Маск

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Вести

Свемирски телескоп Џејмс Веб потврђује Хаблова мерења стопе ширења универзума

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
технологија

Аустралијски инфлуенцер суочава се са одговором због контроверзне изјаве о болести

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari