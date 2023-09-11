ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

технологија

Ембрацер Гроуп размишља о продаји Бордерландс програма Геарбок Ентертаинмент

ByГабриел Ботха

11. септембар 2023
Ембрацер Гроуп размишља о продаји Бордерландс програма Геарбок Ентертаинмент

Embracer Group is reportedly considering various options for its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, which may include selling the renowned Borderlands developer. The potential sale comes as Embracer Group aims to strengthen its financial position, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Reports suggest that Gearbox market materials are already available for potential buyers to review. While international gaming groups have expressed interest in the studio, the possibility of completing a deal remains uncertain.

Embracer Group acquired Gearbox Entertainment for a remarkable $1.35 billion earlier this year. However, the company has continued to expand its portfolio by acquiring other developers such as Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix Montréal, and Eidos-Montréal.

Embracer Group’s recent restructuring program, announced in June 2023, involved layoffs following the collapse of a $2 billion deal. Additionally, in September 2023, Volition, the developer behind Saints Row and a part of Embracer’s network of studios, announced its closure after three decades of operation.

Despite these developments, Gearbox Entertainment has remained active in the industry. Just a few weeks ago, the studio revealed the upcoming release of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition for the Nintendo Switch, scheduled for October 6th.

What are your thoughts on this news? Share your opinions in the comments section.

Извори: Ројтерс

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

технологија

Нови истраживачки програм за унапређење подршке дигиталним иновацијама и предузетништву у Пацифику

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
технологија

Гоогле припрема подешавања заснована на локацији за мрежу Финд Ми Девице

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха
технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

технологија

Нови истраживачки програм за унапређење подршке дигиталним иновацијама и предузетништву у Пацифику

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
технологија

Гоогле припрема подешавања заснована на локацији за мрежу Финд Ми Девице

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Уметници из каменог доба приказали су детаљне трагове људи и животиња у намибијској каменој уметности

14. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
технологија

Спотифи ће понудити бесплатну пробну верзију аудио-књиге претплатницима из САД

14. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari