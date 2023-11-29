Multiple explosions on the sun this week have sent shockwaves through the scientific community, with at least three bursts of plasma from the sun’s corona hurtling towards Earth. These coronal mass ejections (CMEs) have the potential to merge, creating a supersized CME capable of triggering a strong geomagnetic storm and a breathtaking display of aurora borealis visible in the northern United States and Europe. The anticipation for Thursday or Friday is palpable as we eagerly await this celestial spectacle.

Solar storms, while captivating, can also disrupt our technological infrastructure. However, experts assure us that this incoming storm is not among the catastrophic ones. Ryan French, a solar physicist at the National Solar Observatory, explained that while the storm may cause minor disruptions to niche industries, it will not pose any major technological threats.

As we marvel at the power of the sun, it’s important to understand the timeline of these cosmic events. Solar flares release bursts of electromagnetic radiation that reach Earth in a mere eight minutes. On the other hand, CMEs take a little longer, typically two to three days, to reach our planet. Recent satellite imagery has shown a halo cloud expanding away from the sun, indicating that the plasma is headed straight for us.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center anticipates that this CME could cause a moderate G2 geomagnetic storm. This storm classification signifies potential alarm voltage triggers and transformer damage in high-latitude power systems. Furthermore, the aurora may be visible as far south as New York and Idaho.

However, the excitement does not end there. Tuesday’s solar flare has the potential to merge with a few other CMEs, resulting in what experts refer to as a “cannibal” CME. If this occurs, we could experience a strong G3 geomagnetic storm, with intermittent disruption of satellite navigation and high-frequency radio communications. In addition, northern lights could illuminate the skies as far south as Illinois and Oregon.

