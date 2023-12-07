ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Propulsion Module Explores New Orbit around Earth

Резиме:

ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 propulsion module, which successfully delivered the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to the moon, has embarked on a new mission. The module has detoured from its lunar orbit and is now orbiting the Earth with more than 100 kg of fuel. This unexpected turn of events has allowed scientists to conduct additional experiments and gather valuable data for future lunar missions.

The propulsion module is currently orbiting the Earth at an altitude of 115,000 km (71,500 miles), well above geostationary orbit. The mission team decided to maximize the remaining fuel by using it to derive additional information for future missions. This includes testing mission operation strategies for a future sample return mission.

During its time in lunar orbit, the propulsion module was not idle. It operated an on-board experiment called SHAPE, which observed the Earth and provided valuable data for the study of habitable planet-like features. The module also performed a special operation of the SHAPE payload during a solar eclipse.

The engineers behind the mission were able to make the most of the leftover fuel by executing an orbit-raising maneuver at the moon and a Trans-Earth injection burn. This placed the propulsion module in an Earth-bound orbit. The module made four moon flybys before departing from the moon on November 10.

Currently, the propulsion module is orbiting the Earth with an orbital period of nearly 13 days, at 27 degrees inclination. ISRO assures that there is no threat of close approach with any operational Earth orbiting satellites.

These unexpected operations have allowed ISRO to plan and execute trajectory maneuvers, develop software, and successfully avoid an uncontrolled crash into the moon’s surface. The resourcefulness of the engineers has turned the propulsion module into a versatile and multi-purpose spacecraft, and its final trick might still be discovered.