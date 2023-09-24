ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

НАСА ОСИРИС-РЕк мисија постављена да донесе узорак астероида кући

ByВики Ставропулу

24. септембар 2023
НАСА ОСИРИС-РЕк мисија постављена да донесе узорак астероида кући

After a seven-year-long mission, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is set to return to Earth and deliver the first-ever asteroid sample collected in space. The spacecraft was launched in 2016 with the aim of capturing rocks from the asteroid Bennu, located 200 million miles away.

The spacecraft will release a capsule containing nearly nine ounces of rock and soil considered to be 4.5 billion years old. On Sunday, the capsule will be jettisoned over the Dugway Proving Grounds in Utah, with its landing projected in the Utah desert at 10:55 a.m. ET.

The significance of this sample lies in its potential to revolutionize our understanding of the solar system’s origins. Nicole Lunning, lead OSIRIS-REx sample curator, explains that studying these samples will provide invaluable insights into how our solar system formed and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

To ensure the preservation of the samples and prevent organic contamination, a hyper clean room has been constructed in Building 31 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. This facility is similar to the one used to process the Apollo moon rocks.

Scientists from around the world will have the opportunity to study these samples and explore new scientific questions that remain unanswered by existing samples on Earth. With the anticipated distribution of samples to the broader scientific community, numerous breakthrough discoveries are expected.

This mission is not NASA’s first attempt at a sample return mission. In 2004, the Genesis mission experienced a parachute failure and crashed in Utah, resulting in the recovery of some damaged samples. Two years later, the Stardust mission successfully landed after collecting samples from Comet Wild 2 and interstellar dust.

Overall, the success of the OSIRIS-REx mission represents an exciting milestone in space exploration and has the potential to reshape our understanding of the universe.

Извори:
– АБЦ Невс

By Вики Ставропулу

Релатед порука

Наука

СпацеКс успешно лансирао 21 сателит Старлинк у орбиту

25. септембар 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Истраживање простора за природне ресурсе: решење за несташицу Земље?

25. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Наука

Гориво свемирске летелице из лунарне воде: будућност истраживања свемира и економије

25. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха

Сте пропустили

Наука

СпацеКс успешно лансирао 21 сателит Старлинк у орбиту

25. септембар 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Истраживање простора за природне ресурсе: решење за несташицу Земље?

25. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Гориво свемирске летелице из лунарне воде: будућност истраживања свемира и економије

25. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Замршености раног људског ембрионалног развоја

25. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari