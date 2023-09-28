ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Нова студија открива везу између редовног вежбања и смањеног ризика од деменције

ByГабриел Ботха

28. септембар 2023
Нова студија открива везу између редовног вежбања и смањеног ризика од деменције

A recent study has shown a correlation between regular exercise and a reduced risk of developing dementia. The research, conducted by a team of scientists at the University of California, followed a group of participants over a period of several years to assess the impact of physical activity on cognitive decline.

The findings revealed that individuals who engaged in regular exercise had a significantly lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who led a sedentary lifestyle. The study also pointed out that the type of exercise performed was less important than the consistency and frequency of physical activity.

The researchers hypothesize that exercise may facilitate the production of certain chemicals in the brain that protect against cognitive decline. They also suggest that physical activity may enhance blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain, which is crucial for maintaining optimal cognitive function.

While the study did not delve into the specific types or durations of exercise that would be most beneficial, it emphasized the importance of making exercise a regular part of one’s routine. The researchers recommend engaging in a variety of activities that incorporate cardio and strength training exercises, as well as activities that stimulate the mind, such as puzzles or learning new skills.

It is important to note that this study does not establish a cause-and-effect relationship between exercise and reduced risk of dementia, but rather highlights a strong association between the two. Further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms underlying this link.

In conclusion, regular exercise appears to be linked to a reduced risk of developing dementia. Incorporating physical activity into one’s lifestyle may have a positive impact on cognitive health and overall well-being. Future studies will provide a deeper understanding of how exercise can be utilized as a preventive strategy against dementia.

Извори:
– University of California study on the relationship between exercise and dementia risk.

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

Индија је успешно приземљила брод у близини јужног пола Месеца

1. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Наука

Кина ће лансирати Куекиао-2 за подршку лунарним комуникацијама

1. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Иновативни носиви фластер за континуирано праћење глукозе

1. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

Наука

Индија је успешно приземљила брод у близини јужног пола Месеца

1. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Кина ће лансирати Куекиао-2 за подршку лунарним комуникацијама

1. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Иновативни носиви фластер за континуирано праћење глукозе

1. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Веома осетљив и стабилан флексибилни електрохемијски сензор за детекцију биомаркера

1. окт. 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari