ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Астрофотограф снимио задивљујућу слику метеорске кише Персеида

ByРоберт Андрев

30. септембар 2023
Астрофотограф снимио задивљујућу слику метеорске кише Персеида

Astrophotographer Miguel Claro of Lisbon, Portugal recently captured a breathtaking image of the Perseid meteor shower, showcasing the beauty and wonder of the night sky. Setting up a 360-degree camera in the Alqueva Dark Sky Reserve, Claro was able to photograph not only the meteors streaking across the sky, but also the stunning white glow of the Milky Way galaxy and the ethereal zodiacal light.

Zodiacal light is created when the sun’s rays reflect off of dust scattered throughout the solar system, remnants of collisions between asteroids and comets. In Claro’s image, it can be seen as a wispy belt of light to the right of center, stretching above and below the bright pinpoint of Jupiter.

The composite image, made from photographs taken across four consecutive nights, shows over 100 meteors originating from the radiant point in the Perseus constellation. Behind the meteors, the Milky Way lights up the sky, adding a beautiful glow to the scene.

Claro’s image can be viewed in full 360 degrees on his website. The photograph showcases the magnificence of the night sky and reminds us of the wonders that can be witnessed if we take the time to look up.

For more of Miguel Claro’s stunning astrophotography, visit his website or follow his stories on Instagram.

Дефиниције:
– Radiant: The point in the sky from which a meteor shower appears to originate.
– Zodiacal light: A faint, diffuse glow seen in the night sky caused by sunlight reflecting off interplanetary dust particles.

Извор: Спаце.цом

By Роберт Андрев

Релатед порука

Наука

Стрес од суше изазива промене у функцији тла у прашуми

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

Револуционарни биосензор заснован на протеинима развијен за откривање мина и неексплодираних убојних средстава на бази ТНТ-а

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Наука

НАСА-ин Ровер Персеверанце ухватио је Марсовог ђавола прашине у кратеру Језеро

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев

Сте пропустили

Наука

Стрес од суше изазива промене у функцији тла у прашуми

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

Револуционарни биосензор заснован на протеинима развијен за откривање мина и неексплодираних убојних средстава на бази ТНТ-а

3. окт. 2023 Вики Ставропулу Komentari
Наука

НАСА-ин Ровер Персеверанце ухватио је Марсовог ђавола прашине у кратеру Језеро

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Астероид 2008 КИ: Детаљи и потенцијалне последице

3. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari