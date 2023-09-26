Нова студија предвиђа да би људи и сисари могли преживети само још 250 милиона година на Земљи

According to a new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, humans and other mammals may only exist for another 250 million years on Earth. The study predicts that in 250 million years, the continents will collide and form one massive block of land called Pangea Ultima. This new supercontinent will be located along the equator in the Earth’s tropical region.

The researchers used computer simulations to forecast continental shifts and atmospheric changes over millions of years. They found that the collision of land masses to form Pangea Ultima could create a supercontinent with volcanic activity that releases carbon dioxide. Combined with increased solar energy and higher concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, these conditions will likely make Pangea Ultima inhospitable to mammals.

Lead author Alex Farnsworth, a meteorologist and paleoclimate modeler at the University of Bristol, tweeted that the extreme heat on Pangea Ultima could lead to the mass extinction of mammals and other life. Despite mammals being adept at surviving in various climates, they have thermal physiological limits and can only tolerate a certain range of temperatures. The new study suggests that much of Pangea Ultima will be very hot and dry, making it uninhabitable for mammals.

The study also raises questions about the habitability of other planets and moons in the Solar System. Farnsworth compared Pangea Ultima to planets such as Mars and Venus, suggesting that the new supercontinent would be closer to Venus in terms of habitability. This research highlights the importance of tectonics in determining whether a place is habitable or not.

The researchers noted that life in general could become extinct on Pangea Ultima if temperatures rise to the point where plants can no longer perform photosynthesis. This would lead to a decrease in oxygen levels in the atmosphere. Further research is needed to understand how plants might adapt in this future environment.

Overall, this study provides valuable insight into the future of Earth and the potential challenges that mammals, including humans, may face in the coming millions of years.

