Наука

НАСА ће лансирати ракете током прстенастог помрачења 2023. како би проучавала ефекте на горњу атмосферу

ByМампхо Бресциа

2. окт. 2023
A NASA sounding rocket mission called Atmospheric Perturbations around the Eclipse Path (APEP) will launch three rockets during the annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, to study the impact of the sudden decrease in sunlight on the upper atmosphere. Led by Aroh Barjatya, a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the APEP mission aims to investigate the changes in the ionosphere—the region of the atmosphere where sunlight interacts with atoms to form ions and electrons.

During a solar eclipse, the ionospheric temperature and density experience a rapid drop and then rise again, causing waves to ripple through the ionosphere. By launching rockets outside the path of annularity—the area where the moon fully covers the sun—the APEP team plans to deploy instruments that will measure changes in electric and magnetic fields, density, and temperature. These measurements will be the first simultaneous observations from multiple locations in the ionosphere during a solar eclipse.

In addition to the rocket measurements, the APEP mission will also utilize ground-based observations from co-investigators at the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Haystack Observatory. High-altitude balloons launched by students from Embry-Riddle will measure weather changes as the eclipse passes by.

The APEP rockets will be launched in October 2023 from New Mexico and will then be recovered and relaunched in April 2024 from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, during a total solar eclipse. These launches will provide insights into the widespread effects of an eclipse on the upper atmosphere.

Sources: NASA, Scientific Visualization Studio

By Мампхо Бресциа

