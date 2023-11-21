Поглед у језгро Млечног пута: Веб телескоп открива изузетне карактеристике

In a groundbreaking mission, the James Webb Space Telescope has turned its gaze towards the core of our own Milky Way galaxy, capturing astonishing images that unveil unprecedented details of extreme celestial events and vibrant star formation. Unlike its predecessor, the Hubble telescope, which mainly observes visible light, Webb utilizes infrared light, allowing it to penetrate dense cosmic clouds and provide us with never-before-seen cosmic imagery.

Undergraduate student Samuel Crowe from the University of Virginia led the imaging project and marveled at the incredible level of resolution and sensitivity that Webb offers. “There’s never been any infrared data on this region with the level of resolution and sensitivity we get with Webb, so we are seeing lots of features here for the first time,” Crowe stated. The telescope’s capabilities present a unique opportunity to study star formation in such environments, revolutionizing our understanding of the cosmos.

The location of focus in this venture is Sagittarius C (Sgr C), a region known for intense star formation situated approximately 25,000 light-years away from Earth. The image captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument reveals several remarkable features:

1. Half a million stars: Estimated to be around 500,000 stars shining brightly in the Sagittarius C region, along with unidentified features that beg further exploration.

2. Cluster of protostars: A prominent pink amorphous structure can be seen at the center-left of the image. This represents a group of protostars—nascent stars in the process of formation. Within this cluster lies a massive protostar, over 30 times the mass of our Sun. The density of the cloud these protostars emerge from prevents light from the stars behind it from reaching the telescope, creating the illusion of a less crowded region when, in fact, it is one of the most densely packed areas in the image.

3. Vast region of chaotic gas: The expansive cyan region spanning approximately 25 light-years hosts hydrogen gas with needle-like structures lacking a uniform orientation. NASA is currently investigating what triggered the formation of this immense gaseous cloud.

The core of the Milky Way galaxy hides one noteworthy element not shown in the images—the supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A*. While the Webb telescope provides unparalleled views into the cosmos, it is essential to remember that its primary objective is to shed light on the early universe and unravel its mysteries.

The James Webb Space Telescope’s incredible capabilities are the result of extensive scientific collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency. Its ultra-sensitive mirror, spanning over 21 feet, surpasses the Hubble Space Telescope’s by over two and a half times. Additionally, Webb’s infrared capabilities allow it to observe objects and phenomena that were previously hidden from view.

With Webb’s arrival, we are on the brink of a new era of exploration, not only uncovering the secrets of the early universe but also casting our gaze on exoplanets within our own galaxy. The telescope’s advanced spectrograph equipment can unravel the chemical makeup of distant exoplanets, potentially revealing atmospheres and aiding the search for signs of life. As the Webb telescope continues to unveil the mysteries of the universe, scientists are excitedly anticipating the endless possibilities that lie before us.

Често постављана питања (ФАК)

1. Шта је Џејмс Веб свемирски телескоп?

The James Webb Space Telescope is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency. It is a state-of-the-art space observatory designed to explore the cosmos, including the early universe and exoplanets within our galaxy.

2. How does Webb differ from the Hubble telescope?

Webb primarily observes in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to see through dense cosmic clouds that visible light cannot penetrate. In contrast, the Hubble telescope mainly observes visible light.

3. What features did Webb capture in the core of the Milky Way?

Webb’s images of the Sagittarius C region reveal a cluster of protostars, a vast region of chaotic gas, and approximately half a million stars in unprecedented detail.

4. What is the significance of Webb’s mirror size?

Webb’s mirror is over 21 feet across, making it more than two and a half times larger than the Hubble telescope’s mirror. This larger size enables Webb to capture more light, allowing it to observe more distant and ancient objects in the universe.

5. How will Webb study exoplanets?

Webb carries specialized spectrographs that can analyze the atmospheres of distant exoplanets, providing insights into the chemical composition of these alien worlds. This information helps scientists in their search for habitable environments and potential signs of life.

(Sources: [Mashable](https://mashable.com/article/james-webb-space-telescope-core-of-milky-way/) and [NASA](https://www.nasa.gov/press-release/unprecedented-view-of-the-core-of-galaxy-milky-way-from-hubble-2-)