Нова студија открива фасцинантно понашање морских лавова у лову

A recent video capturing a sea lion battling an octopus off the coast of Nanaimo, Canada, has shed new light on the complex hunting behavior of these marine predators. Lindsay Bryant, who regularly swims in the area, stumbled upon the gripping encounter. Initially mistaking it for the sea lion being tangled in something, Bryant started recording the interaction. Only upon reviewing the footage later did she realize that it was an intense struggle between the sea lion and an octopus.

In the video shared on YouTube, the sea lion can be seen vigorously thrashing around with the octopus, utilizing evasive maneuvers to avoid being ensnared by the octopus’s eight arms. Andrew Trites, a marine mammal researcher at the University of British Columbia, explained that swallowing an octopus whole is a challenging task for sea lions. The octopus has the ability to resist being swallowed by using its arms to grip the sea lion’s head, potentially causing suffocation.

To overcome this obstacle, sea lions employ a strategic hunting technique. Trites revealed that sea lions bite down onto one arm of the octopus at a time, exerting enough force to rip off an arm. This allows them to consume the prey without the risk of suffocation. Interestingly, sea lions perform this technique at the surface of the water, as they can generate greater torque in the air than underwater.

The remarkable encounter between the sea lion and octopus provided Lindsay Bryant with a truly unique swimming experience. Naming it a “once in a lifetime sighting,” she shared the footage on social media, leaving viewers captivated by the intense struggle between two formidable creatures of the ocean.

Питања:

Q: Why do sea lions bite down on one arm at a time when hunting octopuses?

A: Sea lions bite down on one arm at a time to avoid suffocation. By ripping off an arm, they can consume the prey without the risk of the octopus grabbing onto their head.

Q: Where did the sea lion and octopus encounter take place?

A: The encounter occurred off the coast of Nanaimo, Canada, near Vancouver Island.

Q: Who recorded the video?

A: Lindsay Bryant, who swims regularly in the area, captured the remarkable footage of the sea lion and octopus battle.