Наука

Откривен редак и стабилан облик злата

ByВики Ставропулу

30. септембар 2023
Researchers at Stanford University have successfully created and stabilized a highly rare form of gold, known as Au2+. This elusive version of gold has lost two negatively charged electrons, and the material used to stabilize it is a halide perovskite. Halide perovskites are a class of crystalline materials that hold great promise for various applications, including more efficient solar cells, light sources, and electronic components.

What is surprising about this discovery is that the Au2+ perovskite can be easily made using off-the-shelf ingredients at room temperature. “It was a real surprise that we were able to synthesize a stable material containing Au2+—I didn’t even believe it at first,” said Hemamala Karunadasa, associate professor of chemistry at Stanford. The gold atoms in the perovskite bear strong similarities to the copper atoms in high-temperature superconductors.

The fundamental physics behind gold’s unique appearance also explains why Au2+ is so rare. The presence of relativistic effects, which result from the theory of relativity proposed by Albert Einstein, makes gold atoms naturally occur as Au1+ and Au3+, losing one or three electrons respectively. This phenomenon affects heavy elements like gold with a large number of protons.

The Stanford researchers stumbled upon the Au2+-harboring perovskite while working on a project involving magnetic semiconductors. By mixing cesium chloride and Au3+-chloride together in water and adding hydrochloric acid with a little vitamin C, they were able to create Au2+ in the solid perovskite. Further tests were conducted to investigate its crystal structure and light-absorbing properties.

This discovery opens up new possibilities for the use of Au2+ perovskite in various applications and adds a chapter to the century-old story of chemistry and physics surrounding gold’s unique properties.

Извори:

Karunadasa et al. 2023: Nature Chemistry

