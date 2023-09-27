ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

НАСА-ин астронаут и руски космонаути враћају се на Земљу након дужег боравка у свемиру

ByГабриел Ботха

27. септембар 2023
НАСА-ин астронаут и руски космонаути враћају се на Земљу након дужег боравка у свемиру

A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth after spending over a year in space. American astronaut Frank Rubio set a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight as a result of the extended stay. The trio landed in a remote area of Kazakhstan using a Soyuz capsule that was rushed as a replacement. Their original ride had been hit by space junk and lost all its coolant while docked to the International Space Station.

Originally planned as a 180-day mission, their stay was extended to 371 days. This means that Rubio spent more than two weeks longer in space than Mark Vande Hei, who previously held NASA’s endurance record for a single spaceflight. However, Russia still holds the world record for the longest spaceflight, which was set in the mid-1990s at 437 days.

The Soyuz capsule that brought Rubio and the cosmonauts back was a replacement launched in February. It is believed that their original capsule was damaged by space junk, causing a cooling system failure. This posed a risk of dangerous overheating for both the capsule and its occupants. As a result, the empty capsule was returned to Earth while the crew waited for a new Soyuz capsule to be launched. The replacements for the crew finally arrived nearly two weeks ago.

Rubio noted that the psychological aspect of spending such a long time in space was tougher than he expected. He missed important family milestones during his mission. However, he may hold on to his new record for a while, as NASA currently has no plans for more yearlong space missions.

<p-Sources: The Associated Press

By Габриел Ботха

Релатед порука

Наука

НАСА одлаже лансирање мисије Псицхе Астероид да ажурира конфигурацију потисника

29. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха
Наука

Откриће древног фосила морске корњаче пружа увид у еволуциону историју

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа
Наука

Разумевање колачића и политика приватности

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа

Сте пропустили

Наука

НАСА одлаже лансирање мисије Псицхе Астероид да ажурира конфигурацију потисника

29. септембар 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Откриће древног фосила морске корњаче пружа увид у еволуциону историју

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Разумевање колачића и политика приватности

29. септембар 2023 Мампхо Бресциа Komentari
Наука

Древне речне поплаве у Гангетској равници пружају увид у будуће суперпоплаве

29. септембар 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari