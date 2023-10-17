Закон повећања функционалних информација: универзална перспектива еволуције

In a revolutionary new scientific paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, nine scientists and philosophers propose a new law of nature that expands on Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution. The new law, titled the “law of increasing functional information,” asserts that evolution is not limited to biological species but is a universal process that applies to systems at various levels, including atoms, minerals, planetary atmospheres, planets, and stars.

According to the authors, complex natural systems evolve towards states of greater patterning, diversity, and complexity. They argue that evolving systems, whether biological or non-biological, form from interacting building blocks and undergo processes that generate a multitude of configurations. Evolution then occurs when these various configurations are subjected to selection for useful functions.

The law of increasing functional information addresses the question of why the universe becomes more diverse and complex on different scales. For example, in stars, the fusion of hydrogen and helium produces heavier elements such as carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen, which are then dispersed into space, leading to the formation of subsequent generations of stars and the creation of even more elements.

The concept of selection is central to the proposed law, with three universal selection principles identified: the ability to endure, the enduring nature of active processes, and the emergence of novel characteristics as adaptations to the environment. Examples of such adaptations include organisms developing the ability to swim, walk, fly, or think.

This new perspective on evolution rooted in function provides insights into the evolution of various systems in the cosmos, including the possibility of understanding the development of organic chemistry on Saturn’s moon Titan and predicting how unfamiliar systems evolve over time.

Overall, this proposed law of nature offers a broader framework for understanding evolution that extends beyond biological species and encompasses the diverse systems found in our universe.

