Наука

Нова студија открива огроман вулкански регион скривеног континента Зеландије

ByМампхо Бресциа

8. окт. 2023
Kiwi scientists have published a groundbreaking study in the scientific journal Tectonics, unveiling new insights into the recently recognized eighth continent, Zealandia. The study maps Zealandia – approximately the size of New Zealand – for the first time, including its submarine edges. The continent has been hidden beneath the ocean, with only a small portion above sea level in the form of New Zealand. Zealandia is considered the world’s youngest, smallest, and thinnest continent and has remained largely invisible to us. However, if the oceans were drained, it would span approximately five million square kilometers in the South Pacific.

Zealandia, which is composed of a hidden mass beneath the waves, once stood above the sea level millions of years ago. Dinosaurs roamed its low-lying landscape, and its presence has been hinted at in scientific papers for more than a century. However, it was not until 2017 that a groundbreaking study led by GNS Science made Zealandia a recognized continent. Now, six years later, scientists have mapped the geology of Zealandia’s northern portion, revealing a massive volcanic region that erupted between 100 and 60 million years ago along the edge of the Gondwana supercontinent.

Previously, the role of magma in the breakup of Gondwana was underestimated, according to the study. The volcanic region found on Zealandia covers an area of 250,000 square kilometers, approximately the size of New Zealand itself. The study also uncovered Zealandia’s ancient 250 million-year-old “backbone,” known as the Median Batholith, which extends 4,000 kilometers to New Caledonia. The study sheds new light on Zealandia’s geological events that shaped the continent but also highlights that there is still much to explore and discover in terms of its physical boundaries and composition.

