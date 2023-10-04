ЦитиЛифе

Наука

Нова открића у узорку прикупљеном са астероида Бенну

ByРоберт Андрев

4. окт. 2023
Scientists have recently had an unexpected surprise while examining a sample collected from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. When they opened the canister containing the sample on September 26, they found an abundance of dark, fine-grained material on the inside of the container’s lid and base, along with the mechanism used to collect the extraterrestrial rocks and soil. This unexpected debris could provide valuable insights about the asteroid.

The discovery of this additional material opens up new possibilities for studying Bennu. Previously, scientists had planned to analyze only the primary sample collected from the asteroid. However, the unexpected debris found in the canister could offer a unique perspective on the composition and history of Bennu.

By studying this dark, fine-grained material, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the asteroid’s surface and geological features. It could potentially reveal information about the asteroid’s formation, composition, and perhaps even clues about the origins of our solar system.

The additional debris is an exciting find because it allows scientists to maximize the amount of information they can obtain from the sample. By analyzing both the primary sample and the unexpected material, researchers can compare and contrast the two, gaining a more comprehensive understanding of Bennu.

This discovery showcases the importance of space exploration and the surprises it can bring. Even when scientists have carefully planned missions, unforeseen discoveries can lead to new and exciting scientific breakthroughs. The examination of this additional material has just begun, and scientists are eager to uncover the secrets hidden within.

