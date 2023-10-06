ЦитиЛифе

Откривање нових технологија и моћи вештачке интелигенције

Наука

Огроман ледени брег судара се са острвом, спречавајући катастрофу за пингвине

ByМампхо Бресциа

6. окт. 2023
Огроман ледени брег судара се са острвом, спречавајући катастрофу за пингвине

An incredible encounter between an enormous iceberg and a remote island has provided scientists with a fascinating glimpse into the collision of unstoppable forces. NASA’s Earth Observatory captured the moment in September when the colossal iceberg, known as D30-A, collided with Clarence Island off the coast of Antarctica.

Measuring a staggering 72 kilometers long by 20 kilometers wide, the iceberg approached the southeastern coast of the island before crashing into it and ultimately drifting away. Glaciologist Christopher Shuman explained that the iceberg did not remain stuck to the island due to the deep water and sheer drop-off on the eastern side of Clarence Island, allowing the iceberg to pass through.

Clarence Island serves as a crucial breeding area for approximately 200,000 chinstrap penguins. Fortunately, the penguins had already departed the island for their breeding season, averting a potentially disastrous outcome. Ecologist Heather Lynch emphasized that if the collision had occurred in December, when the penguins were actively breeding, it could have resulted in a failed breeding year, as even a few days of restricted access to the colony could lead to significant consequences.

NASA predicts that the iceberg will continue to drift east past the Horn of South America and be pushed north into the warmer waters of the Atlantic, where it will eventually melt. This encounter offers scientists valuable insights into the dynamic processes of icebergs and their potential impact on delicate ecosystems.

Извори:
– НАСА-ина опсерваторија Земље
– Glaciologist Christopher Shuman
– Ecologist Heather Lynch

By Мампхо Бресциа

Релатед порука

Наука

Важност сагласности и приватности за колачиће у онлајн маркетингу

7. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

Космичке литице: откривање скривене звезде рођења

7. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев
Наука

Следеће одредиште Персеверанце Ровера: Јураби Поинт

7. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха

Сте пропустили

Наука

Важност сагласности и приватности за колачиће у онлајн маркетингу

7. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Космичке литице: откривање скривене звезде рођења

7. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari
Наука

Следеће одредиште Персеверанце Ровера: Јураби Поинт

7. окт. 2023 Габриел Ботха Komentari
Наука

Свемирски телескоп Џејмс Веб открива изненађујуће налазе о раним галаксијама

7. окт. 2023 Роберт Андрев Komentari